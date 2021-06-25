How does paying only the minimum impact your credit?

Chances are, you have at least one credit card that you use regularly. But what do you really know about credit cards and how they work?

Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation around credit card, and getting to the bottom of it could help protect your credit score and save money at the same time. With that in mind, here’s a mix of credit card truths and myths. How many of these can you identify?

1. If I make my minimum payments, my credit rating will be fine.

This one is a myth. While it is true that you will be considered on time with your payments by making your minimums on their respective due dates, too credit card debt could hurt your score. And if you only make your minimum payments month after month and your balance goes up, you could end up using too much of your available credit and damaging your score in the process.

You’d better try to reduce your balance as much as possible by making more than your minimum payments, or better yet, avoiding having a balance at all.

2. It’s a good idea to keep old credit cards open, even if I’m not using them.

This one is true. An important factor that goes into calculating your credit score is your credit utilization rate, which measures the amount of credit you are using at a time. The higher your total spending limit on all of your cards, the lower this ratio is likely to be, so it pays to hang on to a card that you aren’t using just for purchasing power.

In addition, the length of your credit history helps determine your credit rating. Closing a card you’ve had for a long time can lower your credit rating if your other cards are newer. It is therefore generally advantageous to keep older cards, even if they are not used much.

3. Using a credit card can help me increase my credit

This one is also true. If you pay your credit card bills on time and in full each month, it could help boost your credit score. It’s when you overspend that you risk damaging your score.

4. Signup bonuses are a scam

This one is a myth. Not only are sign up bonus legitimate, but in some cases they can be easy to reach. For example, you might receive a $ 200 cash back offer for a $ 500 spend within three months of opening a new credit card. If you normally spend that much for your regular monthly expenses anyway, that’s $ 200 more to come.

The only thing you need to watch out for is chasing signup bonuses. If you apply for too many new credit cards at once, your credit score could take a hit. Also, if you make too many expensive purchases in order to get different bonuses, you might end up losing money due to expensive interest charges.

5. Annual fees are a waste of money

This one is also a myth. But annual feecan be a waste of money, in some cases they can more than make up for it.

Say that by paying an annual fee of $ 95, you manage to earn more cash back on one of your cards that not only covers that $ 95, but leaves you with hundreds more in your pocket. In this case, the fees are worth it. Fee for travel reward credit cards can also lead to perks like free checked baggage on flights, so it pays to work out the numbers and see if paying a fee makes sense rather than just assuming it’s a bad idea.

The more you know about credit cards, the better you’ll be able to maximize yours. Keep reading on credit cards so you know what information to believe and what myths to avoid.

