The Chalmette refinery says significant tax relief is needed; without it, the future of the plant and more than 500 employees are threatened | Economic news

Owners of the 105-year-old Chalmette refinery say they need big local tax relief to attract investment in a new “green” energy project – and without it, they say, the future plant and its 516 employees is at risk.

PBF Energy, the company that owns the New Jersey-based refinery, which bought it from ExxonMobil for $ 322 million six years ago, is seeking a deal under the controversial industrial tax exemption program that l ‘would exempt from paying 80% of local property taxes if the new project becomes a reality.

The ITEP incentive, which is said to cost local governments in Louisiana about $ 2 billion a year, has faced growing opposition from all walks of life in recent years. A set of bills that proposed to phase it out advanced in april, although the bills were ultimately not passed.

Steven Krynski, director of the Chalmette refinery, said operators like PBF were devastated by the pandemic and had to borrow heavily from banks just to survive. He said “each (of the six US PBF refineries) is in danger” after the parent company incurred $ 1.2 billion in debt over the past year.

“We took a bombardment on COVID, and if we don’t have this project, we don’t have a refinery,” Krynski said of the proposed $ 550 million investment needed to partially convert the plant. in renewable energy production.

PBF said it needed outside investment to continue converting a decommissioned hydrocracking unit that made distillates and gasoline until it was decommissioned more than a decade ago. The company says the investment would allow this unit to transform soybean oil and other raw materials into biodiesel fuel at a much cheaper rate than rival refineries.

Governor John Bel Edwards and local Chalmette officials lobbied for the project on Thursday.

This innovative project from Chalmette Refining is very much in line with the objectives defined by the working group on climate initiatives that I created last year, ”Edwards said in a statement released by Louisiana Economic Development, the economic agency. of State.

“With this major investment in a next-generation power source and the creation of quality manufacturing jobs along the way, Louisiana would benefit from this project on many levels,” Edwards added.

PBF has pledged to create at least 20 jobs in the long term, although Krynski has said he hopes that number will be more than double that number, assuming full capacity operation. He also noted that at the height of construction, there would be 600 jobs created by the investment.

Saint Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis and Meaghan McCormack, executive director of the parish’s economic development foundation, also said the project was needed to consolidate the refinery and secure jobs.

The conversion, while adding “green fuel” capacity, would have little impact on the refinery’s emissions levels as it would continue to have the capacity to process medium-sour grade crude oil from the Gulf of Mexico. .

Last year, the refinery emitted 114 tonnes of fine particles and 6.4 tonnes of toxic volatile organic compounds, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. Long-term exposure to fine particles can cause breathing problems and worsen heart disease.

In 2019, the facility also added the equivalent of 1.6 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide to the air, according to the EPA’s greenhouse gas reporting program. The plant is also working with the federal agency to deal with spikes in benzene releases recorded by fence monitors. Benzene releases ranked it 8th among such releases among US refineries, according to a recent report from a host of environmental groups.

The success of the biodiesel project would depend on the future of federal incentives for this industry. In the past, biofuel incentives have been very volatile as government priorities have changed.

President Joe Biden has pledged to prioritize “next generation” biofuels in his climate change policy, although he recently reduced specific incentivesoffered to industry.

Local political leaders and representatives of the refinery were to plead their case at a public meeting held Thursday evening at the La Bella Vita reception house in Meraux.

– Editor Halle Parker contributed to this story.