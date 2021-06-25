Wendy’s announces vegetarian black bean burger and international expansion





Wendy’s is the latest fast food chain to jump on the vegetarian bandwagon, announcing the release of a black bean burger that will be sold in limited quantities in three cities, including Columbus. At the same time, the Columbus-based burger giant announced plans to open dozens of stores in Central Asia and Eastern Europe. Wendy’s, headquartered in Dublin, will launch the Spicy Black Bean Burger in Columbus, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville next week. The final sandwich features a black bean veggie patty with chipotle jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese and a spicy chipotle sauce. It will be available while supplies last, according to a press release. Other fast food chains already sell burgers with meat substitutes. Burger King launched the Impossible Whopper with great fanfare in 2019. The sandwich uses an Impossible patty, designed to mimic the taste and texture of beef. And McDonald’s unveiled the “McPlant” burger in Sweden and Denmark in February. But the success of these herbal alternatives is mixed. Earlier this week, reports circulated that Dunkin Donuts had removed the plant-based Beyond Sausage sandwich from its menu, although the company said the breakfast product was still available in some major cities. In another announcement this week, Wendy’s said it will work with the Kusto Group, based in the Republic of Georgia, and the Singapore-based Global Investors Limited Group, also known as the Wissol Group, to open 65 locations in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Republic of Georgia by 2030. Kazakhstan already has two Wendy’s restaurants in the city of Almaty, which the burger chain has opened in collaboration with the Kusto and Wissol groups. Wendy’s opened a drive-thru-only restaurant in Tbilisi District, Republic of Georgia, in May. The fast food chain already has thousands of locations in dozens of countries, but has announced numerous international moves in recent years. The planned expansion in Eastern Europe and Central Asia follows a move to UK. Wendy’s announced the official opening of a restaurant in Reading, England in the spring, the first of hundreds of Wendy’s restaurants across the island. And last year, the chain partnered with Rebel Foods and Sierra Nevada Restaurants to open 150 traditional restaurants and 250 ghost kitchens across India. [email protected] @PatrickACooley

