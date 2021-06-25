Business
Wall Street is heading for its best week in months
BY THE NUMBERS
U.S. equity futures rose on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, spurred by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal struck with a bipartisan group of senators. The Dow Jones also rallied on Thursday, adding 322 points, or nearly 1%, heading for its best weekly gain since March. The 30-stock average, after last week’s worst weekly drop since October, sits around 1.6% of its record close in early May. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were following their best weeks since April. (CNBC)
* For CNBC Pro subscribers: Infrastructure investors love Biden’s deal. Here’s how to redeem it
Dow Nike (NKE) stock climbed 13% in pre-market, poised to open at a record high. The footwear and sportswear giant beat estimates Thursday night with quarterly earnings and revenue. Nike saw a 73% increase in direct sales through its apps and websites. Nike’s pop stock is a big part of the rise in Dow futures. (CNBC)
The 10-year Treasury yield fell on Friday, trading around 1.48%, following the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator. The government’s basic personal consumption expenditure price index in May rose 3.4% year-on-year as expected. This is the fastest increase since the early 1990s, reflecting the rapid pace of US economic expansion and the resulting price pressures. (CNBC)
IN THE NEWS TODAY
The bipartite infrastructure compromise includes $ 579 billion in new spending, including $ 312 billion for transportation projects such as roads, bridges and trains. The plan also invests $ 266 billion in infrastructure other than transport, including electricity, water and high-speed internet. Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill want to embrace the bipartisan framework as well as a broader measure to meet more of their priorities without Republican votes. (CNBC)
* Biparty infrastructure deal omits key climate change measures (CNBC)
* US government fails to collect over $ 1 billion in debt from nearly 1,300 colleges (CNBC)
Biden has pledged to provide federal assistance, upon request, in the search for survivors of the partial collapse of a beachfront condominium outside of Miami. At least one person has been killed and nearly 100 people are still missing. Authorities weren’t sure how many people were in the tower when it fell early Thursday morning, around 1:30 a.m.ET, in Surfside. Authorities have not specified what may have caused the collapse. (PA)
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be condemned Friday for murder in the death of George Floyd, in a case that sparked global outrage and a racial disparity calculation in America. Legal experts predict Chauvin, 45, could face 20 to 25 years. He was convicted of unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. (PA)
* Police officers who kill often receive lenient sentences or no punishment. Chauvin could be the exception (NBC News)
The House will establish a select committee to investigate the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a host of supporters of former President Donald Trump. President Nancy Pelosi said the panel will investigate and report on the facts of the event and its causes. It will also make recommendations on how to prevent similar attacks in the future. (CNBC)
Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani failed to appear at a court hearing on Thursday in a $ 1.3 billion libel case against him that took place hours after his license in law was suspended of New York because of its “false and misleading” claims about the 2020 election. (CNBC)
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) jumped 14% after getting the FAA green light to carry passengers into space. “The commercial license that we have had in place since 2016 remains in place, but it is now authorized to allow us to carry commercial passengers when we are ready to do so,” Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, told CNBC.
Chinese ridesharing giant Didi plans to list 288 million U.S. depository shares, the equivalent of 72 million Class A common stock, on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DIDI, according to an updated file. with the SEC. Didi plans to price the shares between $ 13 and $ 14 each, which would value the company at over $ 60 billion. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO MONITOR
FedEx (FDX) broke estimates by 2 cents per share, with quarterly earnings of $ 5.01 per share. Delivery service revenue also exceeded expectations. However, CEO Fred Smith said operations were hampered by the inability to find enough workers and the company would increase capital spending by 22% this year to deal with delivery delays. The title slipped 3.9% in pre-market.
Shares of CarMax (KMX) rose 5.9% in pre-market trading after the auto retailer reported better-than-expected sales and profits for its final quarter. CarMax beat the consensus estimate of $ 1 per share, with quarterly profit of $ 2.63, helped by a pandemic-induced preference for cars over public transport.
Japanese electronics giant Panasonic sold its entire stake in Tesla (TSLA) for around $ 3.6 billion in the past fiscal year, according to a spokesperson for Panasonic. Panasonic was one of the early investors in Tesla and is a major supplier of batteries to the automaker.
BlackBerry (BB) shares rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss for its most recent quarter. The security and communications software maker also posted higher-than-expected revenue as increased sales of electric vehicles boosted demand for BlackBerry’s QNX software.
Shares of major banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), were higher in pre-market trading after the Fed granted passing marks to the 23 banks that were subjected to the last round of stress tests. Following these results, the Fed announced that it would lift temporary restrictions on dividends and share buybacks.
Credit Suisse (CS) is considering various overhaul plans, including a possible merger with rival European bank UBS (UBS), according to people familiar with the bank’s thinking who spoke to Reuters. Credit Suisse gained 1.2% in the pre-market.
Twilio (TWLO) and Asana (ASAN) have agreed to list their shares on the stock exchange for the long term, a Silicon Valley-based operation that is designed to focus on long-term investing. They will also continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The two cloud-based software companies were the first investors in the long-term exchange. Asana jumped 3.3% in pre-market trading.
Doximity (DOCS), a social network for doctors, saw its shares drop 3.9% pre-market, after going public at $ 26 per share and closing its first day of trading at $ 53.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]