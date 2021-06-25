Wall Street is heading for its best week in months

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. equity futures rose on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, spurred by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal struck with a bipartisan group of senators. The Dow Jones also rallied on Thursday, adding 322 points, or nearly 1%, heading for its best weekly gain since March. The 30-stock average, after last week’s worst weekly drop since October, sits around 1.6% of its record close in early May. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were following their best weeks since April. (CNBC) * For CNBC Pro subscribers: Infrastructure investors love Biden’s deal. Here’s how to redeem it Dow Nike (NKE) stock climbed 13% in pre-market, poised to open at a record high. The footwear and sportswear giant beat estimates Thursday night with quarterly earnings and revenue. Nike saw a 73% increase in direct sales through its apps and websites. Nike’s pop stock is a big part of the rise in Dow futures. (CNBC) The 10-year Treasury yield fell on Friday, trading around 1.48%, following the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator. The government’s basic personal consumption expenditure price index in May rose 3.4% year-on-year as expected. This is the fastest increase since the early 1990s, reflecting the rapid pace of US economic expansion and the resulting price pressures. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The bipartite infrastructure compromise includes $ 579 billion in new spending, including $ 312 billion for transportation projects such as roads, bridges and trains. The plan also invests $ 266 billion in infrastructure other than transport, including electricity, water and high-speed internet. Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill want to embrace the bipartisan framework as well as a broader measure to meet more of their priorities without Republican votes. (CNBC) * Biparty infrastructure deal omits key climate change measures (CNBC)

* US government fails to collect over $ 1 billion in debt from nearly 1,300 colleges (CNBC) Biden has pledged to provide federal assistance, upon request, in the search for survivors of the partial collapse of a beachfront condominium outside of Miami. At least one person has been killed and nearly 100 people are still missing. Authorities weren’t sure how many people were in the tower when it fell early Thursday morning, around 1:30 a.m.ET, in Surfside. Authorities have not specified what may have caused the collapse. (PA) Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be condemned Friday for murder in the death of George Floyd, in a case that sparked global outrage and a racial disparity calculation in America. Legal experts predict Chauvin, 45, could face 20 to 25 years. He was convicted of unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. (PA) * Police officers who kill often receive lenient sentences or no punishment. Chauvin could be the exception (NBC News) The House will establish a select committee to investigate the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a host of supporters of former President Donald Trump. President Nancy Pelosi said the panel will investigate and report on the facts of the event and its causes. It will also make recommendations on how to prevent similar attacks in the future. (CNBC) Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani failed to appear at a court hearing on Thursday in a $ 1.3 billion libel case against him that took place hours after his license in law was suspended of New York because of its “false and misleading” claims about the 2020 election. (CNBC) Virgin Galactic (SPCE) jumped 14% after getting the FAA green light to carry passengers into space. “The commercial license that we have had in place since 2016 remains in place, but it is now authorized to allow us to carry commercial passengers when we are ready to do so,” Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, told CNBC. Chinese ridesharing giant Didi plans to list 288 million U.S. depository shares, the equivalent of 72 million Class A common stock, on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DIDI, according to an updated file. with the SEC. Didi plans to price the shares between $ 13 and $ 14 each, which would value the company at over $ 60 billion. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO MONITOR