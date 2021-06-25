Business
Cryptocurrency Roundup: Bad Week For Most But Bitcoin Bounced Back
The past week has brought a lot of excitement to the cryptocurrency world. Much of the week was devoted to the crypto markets’ reaction to the intensified Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrency activity. A number of cryptocurrencies were in free fall after the news.
Here are some of the best stories that caught our eye.
China’s policy-triggered crypto crash
China is cracking down on cryptocurrencies harshly. Just last week, the government of Sichuan Province of China ordered 26 of the largest cryptocurrency mines to cease operations until authorities conclude an investigation and banks are ordered to shut down. do not deal with crypto.
Several Chinese banks have sent a scathing warning to many of its state-owned banks as well as Alipay owned by billionaire Jack Ma to investigate and identify accounts showing signs of crypto activity.
As for our own central bank, Merryn spoke to Andy Haldane, the outgoing chief economist of the Bank of England (yesterday was his last day) on the MoneyWeek podcast. He has a few choices to say about bitcoin (he’s not a fan), stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies, listen to it here.
Many cryptocurrencies have cracked on the news. Bitcoin fell below the $ 30,000 mark with market watchers speculating that the flagship cryptocurrency will break other support levels. However, it has since rebounded and is indeed the only crypto to have risen in the past seven days. Earlier this week, Dominic considered whether he had found his ground – or if the rout needed to go further.
Has the dogecoins bubble burst?
Dogecoin, the funny cryptocurrency, has had a tumultuous week. It fell 36% on Monday and prices remained volatile for much of the following week. The cryptocurrency has had a breathtaking rally in recent months due to some bullish tweets from Elon Musks and has risen with larger cryptocurrencies. But now investors can see that the bubble may have finally burst.
It is worth looking at the excess by which dogecoin increases or decreases relative to other cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency meme is hyper sensitive to market movements and tends to rise more than other cryptocurrencies and accumulate more than others as a result of certain market news.
Cybercriminals move away from bitcoin in favor of monero
Bitcoin has long been a favorite with cybercriminals to use for criminal activity, but one report suggests they might ditch popular cryptocurrency for another.
As bitcoin transactions are mirrored on the underlying blockchain, a niche privacy coin called monero is gaining ground as its ability to conceal both the sender and the recipient is attractive to cybercriminals, according to the Financial Times.
The rise of monero follows weaknesses highlighted in the Colonial Pipeline hack incident last month. The incident involved the hack of the largest pipeline in the Americas by the hacking group Darkside.
Once DarkSide encrypted Colonials’ data, it demanded cryptocurrency payments as ransom in exchange for giving Colonial Pipeline a decryption tool to unlock systems that DarkSide hackers had shut down. Colonial Pipeline thus paid nearly $ 5 million to the pirates.
We’ve seen ransomware groups move specifically to monero, Bryce Webster-Jacobsen, chief intelligence officer for cybersecurity group GroupSense, told the FT.
Update of crypto markets
Here’s what happened in the crypto market over the past seven days
- Bitcoin up 6.5% to $ 33,274
- Ether down 17.9% to $ 1,865
- Dogecoin down 13% to $ 0.25
- Cardano down 10.3% to $ 1.30
- Binance Coin Down 15.9% to $ 290
What investors need to watch out for next week
Watch out for the price of ether
Ethereums London update coming in July, which involves two new Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP). EIP-1559 is the one that investors should pay the most attention to as it will lead to a reduction in token supply and a significant change in transaction fees.
The price of ether could remain supported until the update.
Any guidance from the Fed on interest rate hikes
And much of this week has been devoted to the Fed mania. The Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, surprised markets last week when it announced it could raise interest rates in 2023, sooner than expected. But Fed officials have been ambiguous and contradict each other in recent days. John Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said this week that the US economy was not prepared to withstand higher interest rates. Higher interest rates can make holding interest-free cryptocurrencies less attractive.
More on all of these topics in future issues of MoneyWeek magazine. If you are not already a subscriber, you can get your the first six issues plus a beginners guide to bitcoin, absolutely free here.
