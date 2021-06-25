Amazon and Google investigate fake product reviews in UK





formal investigation, which builds on a preliminary investigation launched last May, could force Amazon AMZN Google GOOGL UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said friday that hisformal investigation, which builds on a preliminary investigation launched last May, could forceandto change the way they deal with fake reviews or lead to legal action.

“Our concern is that millions of online shoppers could be misled into reading bogus reviews and then spending their money based on these recommendations,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said in a statement. .

“Likewise, it’s just not fair that some companies can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the utmost importance, while law-abiding companies lose,” Coscelli added.

A survey conducted earlier this year by a UK consumer group Which? discovered a thriving industry of companies that make money by manipulating Amazon market reviews. One company had 62,000 reviewers worldwide, including 20,000 UK-based, and would sell individual reviews for 13 ($ 18) or in bundles starting at 620 ($ 863) for 50 reviews. Amazon and Google have said they will cooperate with the CMA investigation. An Amazon spokesperson said the company was devoting “significant resources to preventing false reviews or giveaway reviews from appearing in our store.” The company claims to have prevented 200 million suspected fake reviews last year from being viewed by customers around the world, and earlier this month it filed a lawsuit against the owners of two mentioned websites in which ? investigation. “Our strict policies make it clear that reviews should be based on actual experiences, and when we find policy violations, we take steps ranging from removing abusive content to disabling user accounts,” said a Google spokesperson. European regulators are increase the pressure on the titans of Silicon Valley, announcing several different investigations into their business practices this month. check whether Facebook’s use of data gives it an unfair advantage in online advertising. Tuesday, the European Union launched an antitrust investigation in Google’s vast advertising activity just weeks after unveiling acheck whether Facebook’s use of data gives it an unfair advantage in online advertising. The CMA has launched a separate Facebook investigation examining the same issue and said last week it is investigating Apple and Google’s dominance in mobile operating systems, app stores and web browsers. Also this week, a House of Representatives committee advanced sweep bills intended to curb companies such as Google and Facebook.

