Business
Credit Suisse seeks a new look or even a merger
Credit Suisse management is under pressure to come up with a plan to overhaul the scandal-stricken Swiss bank that could include a potential merger with rival UBS, three people familiar with the thinking told Reuters.
The leaders of the bank fear that the flagship Swiss lender, made vulnerable by the scandals, will be called into question by investors demanding its dismantling.
They are also concerned that its declining market value will make it a target for a hostile foreign takeover, the people said.
New president Antonio Horta-Osorio announced a strategic review at the end of April, telling investors he would take time to make the tough decisions that lay ahead.
Senior management of the bank is due to meet next week, a source said, while another person with knowledge of the matter said senior executives wanted to consider restructuring proposals in early July.
The Swiss bank had to revise its activities after losing more than $ 5 billion in the race to settle the transactions of the Archegos family office.
He faces a barrage of lawsuits for helping his clients invest $ 10 billion in bonds issued by collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.
The bank’s shares have fallen by more than a quarter since early March, when its issues with Greensill were exposed.
“Credit Suisse needs a merger deal right away,” a person familiar with the bank’s thinking told Reuters.
“There is growing concern in Zurich that activist investors will pick on them if they stand still.”
Some executives debated measures such as splitting its local Swiss bank to prepare the rest of the company for a merger, cutting the investment bank or selling its asset management business, two said. people.
A third said the sale of the US investment bank was also an option.
Management discussions on any restructuring are preliminary and while in full swing, no decision has yet been made, the people said.
Bank management needs a new look at Credit Suisse, as its position with clients and in Switzerland is at an all-time low.
In April, the Swiss supervisor FINMA said it had opened enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse as a result of Archegos and would investigate the shortcomings in risk management.
Swiss regulators are enraged by what they see as the bank’s freewheeling culture, said a person with first-hand knowledge of the matter.
Credit Suisse’s reduced market valuation earns it a fraction of some of the big Wall Street banks, which have also been touted as potential suitors.
But any American takeover would not be welcomed in Switzerland. The relationship between Swiss banks and Washington was compromised when the United States pressured them to give up their strict code of confidentiality more than a decade ago.
A merger with UBS would be more acceptable, the people said.
“The Swiss establishment is aware that without a national merger Credit Suisse will disappear into foreign hands,” said one of the sources.
But the Credit Suisse-UBS merger would have a dominant position in the Swiss market, a concern for regulators who could also demand that a combined group strengthen its capital.
Credit Suisse could split its Swiss bank to resolve competition concerns, a source said.
Credit Suisse-UBS is said to have a workforce of over 110,000 and a market value of over $ 85 billion.
Earlier this year, when asked about a tie-up with Credit Suisse, UBS CEO Ralph Hamers threw cold water on the idea, saying he preferred “organic” growth.
Any merger and acquisition deal for Credit Suisse would mark the end of a national icon, founded to finance the country’s Pan-Alpine Railways and at the heart of Switzerland’s transformation from an agricultural nation to a financial powerhouse.
At the start of trading today, Credit Suisse shares were up 2.8% while UBS shares were down 0.2%.
Credit Suisse also received a boost after stress tests by the Federal Reserve found its U.S. arm’s capital levels to withstand a severe economic downturn.
For such a flagship, the Swiss may prefer an in-house solution to the prospect of a takeover by a foreign bank.
A cross-border merger would be complicated as it would not be clear whether Switzerland or another host country would have control.
UBS, for example, had merger talks with German Deutsche Bank in 2019, but they collapsed in the face of Swiss opposition, another person familiar with the matter said. The two banks declined to comment on this subject.
Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing has expressed interest in participating in European bank mergers.
But many people who spoke to Reuters for the story, however, believed a deal between Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse was unlikely.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]