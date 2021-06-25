Credit Suisse seeks a new look or even a merger

Credit Suisse management is under pressure to come up with a plan to overhaul the scandal-stricken Swiss bank that could include a potential merger with rival UBS, three people familiar with the thinking told Reuters.

The leaders of the bank fear that the flagship Swiss lender, made vulnerable by the scandals, will be called into question by investors demanding its dismantling.

They are also concerned that its declining market value will make it a target for a hostile foreign takeover, the people said.

New president Antonio Horta-Osorio announced a strategic review at the end of April, telling investors he would take time to make the tough decisions that lay ahead.

Senior management of the bank is due to meet next week, a source said, while another person with knowledge of the matter said senior executives wanted to consider restructuring proposals in early July.

The Swiss bank had to revise its activities after losing more than $ 5 billion in the race to settle the transactions of the Archegos family office.

He faces a barrage of lawsuits for helping his clients invest $ 10 billion in bonds issued by collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

The bank’s shares have fallen by more than a quarter since early March, when its issues with Greensill were exposed.

“Credit Suisse needs a merger deal right away,” a person familiar with the bank’s thinking told Reuters.

“There is growing concern in Zurich that activist investors will pick on them if they stand still.”

Some executives debated measures such as splitting its local Swiss bank to prepare the rest of the company for a merger, cutting the investment bank or selling its asset management business, two said. people.

A third said the sale of the US investment bank was also an option.

Management discussions on any restructuring are preliminary and while in full swing, no decision has yet been made, the people said.

Bank management needs a new look at Credit Suisse, as its position with clients and in Switzerland is at an all-time low.

In April, the Swiss supervisor FINMA said it had opened enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse as a result of Archegos and would investigate the shortcomings in risk management.

Swiss regulators are enraged by what they see as the bank’s freewheeling culture, said a person with first-hand knowledge of the matter.

Credit Suisse’s reduced market valuation earns it a fraction of some of the big Wall Street banks, which have also been touted as potential suitors.

But any American takeover would not be welcomed in Switzerland. The relationship between Swiss banks and Washington was compromised when the United States pressured them to give up their strict code of confidentiality more than a decade ago.

A merger with UBS would be more acceptable, the people said.

“The Swiss establishment is aware that without a national merger Credit Suisse will disappear into foreign hands,” said one of the sources.

But the Credit Suisse-UBS merger would have a dominant position in the Swiss market, a concern for regulators who could also demand that a combined group strengthen its capital.

Credit Suisse could split its Swiss bank to resolve competition concerns, a source said.

Credit Suisse-UBS is said to have a workforce of over 110,000 and a market value of over $ 85 billion.

Earlier this year, when asked about a tie-up with Credit Suisse, UBS CEO Ralph Hamers threw cold water on the idea, saying he preferred “organic” growth.

Any merger and acquisition deal for Credit Suisse would mark the end of a national icon, founded to finance the country’s Pan-Alpine Railways and at the heart of Switzerland’s transformation from an agricultural nation to a financial powerhouse.

At the start of trading today, Credit Suisse shares were up 2.8% while UBS shares were down 0.2%.

Credit Suisse also received a boost after stress tests by the Federal Reserve found its U.S. arm’s capital levels to withstand a severe economic downturn.

For such a flagship, the Swiss may prefer an in-house solution to the prospect of a takeover by a foreign bank.

A cross-border merger would be complicated as it would not be clear whether Switzerland or another host country would have control.

UBS, for example, had merger talks with German Deutsche Bank in 2019, but they collapsed in the face of Swiss opposition, another person familiar with the matter said. The two banks declined to comment on this subject.

Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing has expressed interest in participating in European bank mergers.

But many people who spoke to Reuters for the story, however, believed a deal between Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse was unlikely.