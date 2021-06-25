How You Can Improve Customer Service For Your Business

With the marketplace as competitive as it is right now, businesses are fighting harder than ever to stay afloat and continue to offer their customers the kind of excellence that they demand. Customer service is one of the main factors that will determine your eCommerce company’s future. Here are a few ways that you can improve yours.

Is Your Website User Friendly?

Hire a website designer to retool your business’ homepage. Your website cannot simply be a business listing. It needs to be accessible and easy to navigate, or you risk your customers clicking away as soon as they land. Don’t forget that Google is factoring user experience into their search result rankings.

Keep Your Customers On The Page

Install chatbot software to engage website visitors as soon as they arrive. A chatbot can be easily programmed to ask users simple queries such as “What are you looking for?” and direct them accordingly. More advanced programs can suggest alternatives and engage in conversations. Find ways to bring a personal touch to each page.

Use A Good Courier Service

Send your parcels via eCommerce shipping services that make things as simple as possible for you and the customer. Relying on the regular mail can lead to unexpected delays and poor customer service. A good courier will make it easy to track your package and for the customer to return it should they wish to.

Make It Easy For Customers To Contact You

Create multiple contact channels. Monitor your social media channels regularly to avoid missing a query. Set a maximum amount of time that a customer will have to wait before a question is answered. Program your chatbot to alert you when a situation is not being resolved quickly.

Get Regular Feedback

Ask your customers and clients for honest feedback. Conduct email surveys so that they can rate their satisfaction and identify areas that could be improved. Ask them for suggestions about what they would like to see both on your website and in your service.

Hire A Professional

Hire a dedicated customer service manager for your business to avoid any missteps in communication. Leaving these duties to an employee without qualifications or experience can lead to mistakes and unhappy customers. When interviewing for the role, including scenarios based on issues that you have already dealt with and ask how they would proactively solve them.

Go The Extra Mile

Continue to look for ways to improve customer experience after the situation has been resolved. Email them to ask if there was anything that you can have done better. Run through the issue with your team to identify how this could have been avoided or how the response could have been improved. Demonstrate to the customer how much their loyalty means to your business. There were significant increases in customer complaints across Texas in 2020 and we all need to do better this year.