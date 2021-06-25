7 companies go public today. What investors need to know.

Text size





It’s another big day in the IPO market with seven companies, including five in the biotechnology field, making their debuts in the trade.

Mister Car Wash and MissFresh are the only non-healthcare companies. Constituting the biotech group: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Alpha Teknova, Elevation Oncology, GH Research and Graphite Bio.

Mister Car Wash began life as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange. The others are listed on the Nasdaq.

Seventeen companies were scheduled to list their shares this week; so far 16 have evaluated. Several had good opening days. Examples: On Thursday, Doximity (ticker: DOCS), which provides a cloud-based digital platform for doctors, climbed 104%; biotechnology Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) climbed 69%; and the Confluent data streaming platform closed up 25%. Wednesday, the job selection firm



First Advantage Corp



(FA) grew 31%, while the software company



Water



(CXM) gained 10%.



Complete Truck Alliance



(YMM), the so-called Uber for trucks in China, gained 13% on Tuesday.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) delivered the smallest deal on Friday and was the first to start trading. The shares opened at $ 5.95, peaked at $ 6.98, and recently traded at $ 6.88, up almost 15% from their offer price.

The company raised $ 15 million after selling 2.5 million shares at $ 6. Acurx is developing antibiotics for infections resistant to treatment such as Clostridium difficile (C-diff), Enterococcus, Staphylococcus and Streptococcus.

Three biotechs GH Research, Graphite Bio and Alpha Teknova increased their deal sizes and posted prices at the top of their expected ranges.

GH Research (GHRS) raised $ 160 million after selling 10 million shares at $ 16 each. He had deposited to offer 8.3 million shares at $ 14 to $ 16 each. GH is developing drugs to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders with an initial focus on depression, says a flyer. Shares opened at $ 22, hit a high of $ 24.19 and recently changed hands to $ 21.60, up 35%.

Graphite Bio (GRPH) sold 14 million shares at $ 17 each, compared to 12.5 million shares at $ 15 to $ 17 each he had planned to offer. Graphite will trade under the symbol GRPH. The Graphite Bios gene editing platform aims to treat disease by correcting mutations, replacing pathogenic cells or inserting new genes. Its flagship product candidate targets sickle cell disease, says a flyer.

Alpha Teknova reached $ 96 million after sell 6 million shares at $ 16. The company had planned to offer 5 million shares at $ 14 to $ 16 each. It will trade under the symbol TKNO. Alpha provides reagents to 3000 clients in the life sciences and pharmacy market.

Elevation oncology, which is develop therapies treat genomically defined cancer, raised $ 100 million. It sold $ 6.25 million at $ 16, the midpoint of its $ 15-17 price range. It will trade under the symbol ELEV.

The biggest deal came from Mister Car Wash, which raised $ 562.5 million. The company priced at 37.5 million shares at $ 15, the low end of its price range of $ 15 to $ 17. Its ticker is MCW. Founded in 1996, Mister Car Wash offers exterior and interior car cleaning services at 344 locations in 21 states, according to the prospectus.

Finally, Miss Fresh raised $ 273 million. Beijing online grocery start-up filed for claim offer 21 million American Depositary shares at $ 13 to $ 16 each. Each AD share represents three class B ordinary shares, according to a prospectus. It ended up selling 21 million shares at $ 13, the low end of its price range, a person familiar with the situation said. It will trade under the symbol MF.

Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]