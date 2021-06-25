Airline cancels more than 200 flights on weekends





Southwest Airlines canceled more than 200 weekend flights and delayed hundreds more, continuing a difficult month for the country’s largest domestic carrier and its passengers. Southwest canceled 156 Friday flights far more than any US carrier and has already canceled 67 Saturday flights, according to Flight Tracker FlightAware. Late flights are also a big problem: Southwest has 541 delayed flights on Fridays, or 15% of its flights, according to FlightAware. The problems come a week after Southwest canceled or delayed hundreds of flights due to two separate technology issues and a week after American Airlines struggled with operational issues over the busy Father’s Day travel weekend and said it proactively cancel nearly 1,000 flights in July to give it more breathing space when the weather and other issues arise. Why are Southwest flights canceled today

Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said the airline canceled flights ahead of the summer storms. “To proactively manage our operations, we have implemented a scheduled reduction ahead of expected storms and likely air traffic control initiatives,” he said in a statement. He did not specify any storms, but airline representatives on Twitter told frustrated passengers the issues included the residual effects of Thursday’s storms in Chicago and Denver, for example. Landon said the travelers were being reassigned to other flights. But some travelers find that the next flight is not always the same day given the busy summer season. And many travelers find it difficult to join the airline, a universal problem for passengers this summer. Can I get a refund if an airline cancels my flight? Passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed are entitled to a refund by United States Department of Transportation regulations, even if the airline has already booked them. The problem with opting for a rush hour refund if your travel is a must and you’re on a budget: Finding a last minute flight on another airline won’t be easy or cheap.

