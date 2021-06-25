Subway’s tuna DNA report online post lacks context

The Claim: New Study Failed to Find Tuna DNA Inside a Subway Tuna Sandwich

Subway is the subject of criticism on social media, where users highlight a recent report on the amount of tuna actually contained in the fast food chain’s tuna sandwiches.

The complaint arises in the middle of a ongoing trial who alleges that Subway’s tuna sandwiches do not contain tuna. Online publications claim that a new study has come to the same conclusion.

“New Study Finds No Tuna DNA Inside Subway Tuna Sandwich: ‘We Cannot Identify the Species,'” Instagram read on June 22 Publish.

Accompanying the text is a screenshot of a June 22Complex item titled: “Laboratory analysis was performed to determine if a subway tuna sandwich contained tuna DNA.”

While it is true that a recent New York Times analysis found no identifiable tuna DNA in a Subway sandwich, the post fails to mention the additional context of the test.

What the lab test found

The claims come from a lab test commissioned by TheNew York Timeswho reportedly detected no tuna DNA in tuna sandwiches collected from three different locations in the Los Angeles subway.

The Times bought the Subway sandwiches, removed the tuna, froze it, and shipped it to an unidentified commercial food analysis lab. The samples were passed through a $ 500PCR test, which detects the genetic material of a specific organism, to look for one of the five types of tuna among 15 species.

According to the report, the lab said it had found “no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample.” A lab analyst told the newspaper that this was because the tuna was over processed or there was actually no tuna.

There are other factors to consider, such as how the DNA of tuna gets denatured when cooked, which makes it difficult to identify the characteristics of a fish.

The Times also notes that “a handful” of commercial labs refused to test the tuna samples, citing technical limitations and company policies.

Subway denies the allegations

Subway has denied claims that its sandwiches do not contain tuna, and another lab test concluded that the sandwiches do contain tuna.

“DNA testing is just not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins, like Subways tuna, which has been cooked before being tested,” Lorri Christou, vice president of public relations, communications and public affairs for Subway, told USA TODAY.

“Unfortunately, various media have confused the inability of DNA testing to confirm a specific protein with a determination that the protein is not present,” she said in an emailed statement.

Christou added that the Times report does not show that there is no tuna in Subway’s tuna, but that the tests could not confirm the tuna, “what one would expect from a DNA test of denatured proteins “.

The Times article notes that cooking tuna likely destroys the characteristic properties of fish, “making it difficult, if not impossible, to identify.” Instagrampost does not mention it.

In addition, the January 21 trial filed by plaintiffs Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin does not include specific evidence to support their claim that Subway sandwiches do not contain tuna, according to NBC News. The complainants also did not test the tuna in the sandwiches they actually ate.

Subway issued a declaration on January 28 in response to the lawsuit, stating that it delivers “100% cooked Tuna at its restaurants. “

In a June 7 court case, the plaintiffs amended their original complaint and now accuse the restaurant chain of misleading customers by promoting its product as “100% bonito and yellowfin tuna caught in the same way. sustainable “, according to TODAY.

“Just like the original claim, the new claims are false and have absolutely no basis,” Christou told USA TODAY. “In fact, the amended complaint does not address any of the fundamental flaws in the complainants’ case that should result in the dismissal of the case.”

from the metro website says it only sells skipjack and yellowfin tuna “from fisheries with non-threatened stock levels”.

In February, Interior edition reported sending tuna samples from three New York City subway stores to a Florida lab that specializes in DNA testing on fish. The test found tuna in all samples received.

Our note: Missing context

The claim that a new study failed to find tuna DNA in a Subway tuna sandwich is MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research, because it lacks important details. The claim is based on an independent analysis by The New York Times, in which a reporter froze and shipped samples of Subway tuna to a lab for analysis. The lab tested five species of tuna (out of 15) and concluded that the tuna was either overprocessed or that there was no tuna DNA. Different tests have detected tuna in Subway sandwiches, and experts say canned tuna becomes denature when cooked.

Our sources of fact-checking:

