Doximity Doubles In Public Debut, Surpasses IPO Target With $ 600 Million

Doximity, a healthcare tech company with 1.8 million healthcare professionals on its network, hasn’t touched investor money for seven years.

But the San Francisco-based company debuted on the stock market on Thursday, as the shares opened more than 58% above their offer price. The stock, traded under the symbol DOCS, closed at $ 53, up 104% on Thursday, valuing the company at $ 7 billion, Reuters reported.

The company sold 23.3 million shares for $ 26, above its initial price of between $ 20 and $ 23 per share, and raised nearly $ 606 million on its initial public offering (IPO). Doximity opened at $ 50 per share on Friday morning.

The offering consists of 19 million Class A common shares sold by Doximity and 4.3 million Class A common shares sold by an existing shareholder.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $ 494 million, before the deduction of subscription rebates and commissions and other offering fees payable by Doximity, the company said in a press release.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Securities were the main underwriters in the IPO.

The company, which was founded in 2010, has grown steadily and, unlike many health tech unicorns, generates enviable profits by providing productivity tools that resonate with physicians, according to Nate. Gross, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Doximity.

“We are going against the Silicon Valley standard,” Gross told Fierce Healthcare. “We have been relatively silent from a fundraising and press perspective. But our brand recognition is everywhere. We have the top 20 hospitals as clients as well as the top 20 pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. We are building a suite of HIPAA compliant tools, which are quite unique in the world of digital health. “

Doximity generated revenue of $ 116 million in 2019 and revenue increased 78% to reach $ 207 million in 2020. The company made $ 30 million in profit in 2019 and net profit rose to $ 50 million dollars in 2020.

For the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2021, Doximity generated Adjusted EBITDA of $ 27 million and $ 65 million. The company reported revenue of $ 207 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, according to its S-1 file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Doximity works like a LinkedIn for physicians and provides a digital platform for US healthcare professionals, including telehealth and planning tools. This company has more than 80% of American doctors as members of its platform.

The company still aims to be “the physician’s first priority” in the development of its software and tools, Gross said, noting that historically most medical software has been developed for billing and coding or functions. administrative.

“For the most part, doctors cannot use the tools that you and I might use in other industries. The software they use must be specially designed to be HIPAA compliant with medical grade security and suitable for clinical needs, ”he said.

Last year, during the pandemic, the company added telehealth capabilities, called Doximity Dialer Video, to its platform as atelehealth appwhich allows doctors to video call their patients on any smartphone. The telehealth solution does not require patients or doctors to download additional apps or register for the software, the company said.

Doximity designed the telehealth feature to allow physicians to easily add a medical interpreter to the virtual tour or include patient education material.

“We joke that we’re a mix of ‘docs and morons.’ We spend a lot of time tweaking all of our tools,” Gross said.

The goal is to provide software that connects and enables physicians to bring medical communication into the Internet age, he said.

“Our platform helps healthcare professionals collaborate with their colleagues, keep up to date with the latest news and research, manage their careers, which is the ‘LinkedIn for physicians’ part, and take telehealth visits. with their patients. We make technology specifically designed to work for physicians to be productive and provide better patient care, ”said Gross.

Through a reserved share program, Doximity has also reserved up to 15% of its shares for member physicians at the institutional investor rate. Gross said 10,000 physician members participated in the IPO offering.

“We wanted to be able to share our success. As a ‘doctor first’ company, we felt this should be included in our investment decision. It took work to make this distinction. You don’t see this with most IPOs. ” he said.

Gross said Doximity plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund its growth and explore opportunities in new markets. He does not rule out mergers and acquisitions as a potential growth strategy to build capacity.

“This IPO gives us financial flexibility and allows us to be opportunistic when it counts,” he said.

The company is used to building rather than buyingIt developed his own telehealth software.

“But we also want to be able to think about our future growth and expansion and perform as well as possible. Sometimes that can mean a merger and acquisition strategy, but it’s by no means something that we consider essential to our growth strategy, ”says Gros.