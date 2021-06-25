Business
Pfizer stops distribution of the Chantix smoking cessation pill
June 25, 2021 – Pfizer suspends the distribution of the anti-smoking treatment Chantix after the discovery of high levels of the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in certain pill lots.
The pharmaceutical company is also recalling certain batches of Chantix which may contain high levels of NDMA, Reuters reported.
Pfizer told Reuters the distribution halt was ordered out of caution while further testing was carried out. The FDA approved Varenacline, which is marketed as Chantix, in 2006.
“The benefits of Chantix outweigh the very low potential risks, if any, posed by nitrosamine exposure of varenicline in addition to other common sources over the course of a lifetime,” the carrier said. Pfizer word Steven Danehy in an email, according to Reuters.
The FDA has not issued a recall on Chantix. In Canada, however, the health authorities instituted on June 8 a recall for Champix, the name under which the drug is sold in this country.
The Chantix website says it’s a three to six month course of treatment that helps people overcome the urge to smoke tobacco. The website states that over 13 million people have been prescribed Chantix.
Other health concerns have been raised about Chantix, such as side effects on mental health.
In 2016,However, the researchers concluded that Chantix did not appear to increase the risk of serious health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]