Pfizer stops distribution of the Chantix smoking cessation pill

June 25, 2021 – Pfizer suspends the distribution of the anti-smoking treatment Chantix after the discovery of high levels of the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in certain pill lots.

The pharmaceutical company is also recalling certain batches of Chantix which may contain high levels of NDMA, Reuters reported.

Pfizer told Reuters the distribution halt was ordered out of caution while further testing was carried out. The FDA approved Varenacline, which is marketed as Chantix, in 2006.

"The benefits of Chantix outweigh the very low potential risks, if any, posed by nitrosamine exposure of varenicline in addition to other common sources over the course of a lifetime," Pfizer said in an email, according to Reuters.

The FDA has not issued a recall on Chantix. In Canada, however, the health authorities instituted on June 8 a recall for Champix, the name under which the drug is sold in this country.

The Chantix website says it’s a three to six month course of treatment that helps people overcome the urge to smoke tobacco. The website states that over 13 million people have been prescribed Chantix.

Other health concerns have been raised about Chantix, such as side effects on mental health.

In 2016, however, the researchers concluded that Chantix did not appear to increase the risk of serious health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.