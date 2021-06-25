US stocks mostly trade higher as investors digest new economic data





The Dow and S&P 500 indexes surged higher on Friday, as investors looked at new US economic data a day after a deal on infrastructure spending in Washington helped the market reach all-time highs .

The rally in Nike stocks was the main driver of the Dow Jones’ gains on Friday, and banking stocks were the center of attention after the results of the Federal Reserve’s latest stress tests released on Thursday showed that institutions had enough capital to withstand a severe global recession and could therefore recover. pay dividends and buy back shares.

What are the main benchmarks doing? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.69%

rose nearly 233 points, or 0.7%, to nearly 34,430. This compares to the May 7 first-rate record of 34,777.76.

The S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.33%

rose about 12.5 points, or 0.3%, to nearly 4,279, near an intraday high of 4,280.55.

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

-0.06%

was down almost 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,363, after switching between gains and losses earlier. On Thursday, the Dow Jones ended up 322.58 points, up 1%, to 34,196.82. The S&P 500 rose 24.65 points, or 0.6%, to 4,266.49, surpassing its previous high on June 14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%, posting its 17th record in the closing of 2021. For the week, the Dow Jones Index is targeting a weekly rise of 3.4%, which would mark its best weekly increase since the period ended March 12. The S&P 500 was on track to rise 2.7%, which would be its best weekly gain since February. 5; while the Nasdaq Composite was on track for a weekly gain of 2.4%, its best increase since April 9, according to FactSet data. The Russell 2000 RUT Small Cap Index,

+ 0.04%

was set for a weekly gain of nearly 5%, which would mark its best weekly momentum since March 12. What drives the market? Stocks mostly rose on Friday afternoon during a strong week for stock indexes, as a key inflation reading was interpreted by some as a bit of assuaging concerns about uncontrollable price hikes. The core US PCE price index, the Federal Reserve favored the inflation indicator that excludes energy and food rose 3.4% in May, the largest increase since 1992. The index Overall PCE prices rose 3.9% for the year, the largest increase since August 2008. However, the month-over-month rise in core inflation of 0.5% in May and 0.4% in the overall index was lower than expected and followed higher monthly readings. for April. I think 3.4% year over year, given that what happened during the throes of the pandemic is actually quite light, said Brad Neuman, director of market strategy in Algiers. , in a telephone interview, referring to the 12-month jump in the core PCE index. PCE data is considered a broader measure of inflation than the Ministry of Labor’s Consumer Price Index because it reflects changes in consumer behavior and is broader in scope. The latest PCE readings support the Fed’s position that inflation is transient and should bolster risky assets like stocks, said Anu Gaggar, senior global investment analyst for Commonwealth Financial Network, in comments sent by email. Today’s inflation data should calm some nerves about soaring inflation, Ryan Detrick, chief markets strategist for LPL Financial, said in an emailed statement Friday. PCE is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, and it could very well be close to peaking inflation, which should help the Fed maintain its accommodative policy. Meanwhile, consumer spending in the United States showed no increase in May, and consumer incomes fell 2% from April to May. Economists expected income to decline 2.7%, while spending was expected to increase 0.4%. See: Will concerns about the Fed’s tapering derail the stock market rise? Investors should look beyond this, says a strategist. US stocks have fully recovered, and then some, from the swoon that followed last week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the S&P 500 on course for its best week in months. The market looks happier this week, said Sandi Bragar, managing director of planning, strategy and research at wealth manager Aspiriant, in a telephone interview on Friday. U.S. stocks were bolstered Thursday by Washington’s deal on a roughly $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes about $ 579 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, railroads and d ‘other physical infrastructure, analysts said, although President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats have signaled they will push for additional spending on education, child care and clean energy in a separate package . Lily: Infrastructure and markets this is what the trillion dollars means As part of its infrastructure bet, Algiers owns shares of Bentley Systems, a provider of software used by civil engineers, according to Neuman. He said the company has sought some cyclical exposure for its portfolio to benefit from the economic reopening, but is expressing it through growth stocks. Value games outperformed growth in Friday afternoon trading, with iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Ive up 0.6%, compared to a loss of around 0.1% for the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW. In other equity-related news, the Fed, after Thursday’s close, announced that temporary limits on dividend payments and share buybacks on the nation’s largest banks may end after June 30. Shares of banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America were up Friday afternoon. See: Fed stress test shows big banks can weather global recession, paving way for payments and share buybacks to resume US consumer sentiment, meanwhile, remains at moderate levels. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index reading for June in the United States slipped in the second half of June. The reading was 85.5 in June, down from the mid-month flash estimate of 86.4 but above the 82.9 reading recorded in May. Economists expected the gauge to climb to 86.5 from a reading of 86.4 in May. Consumers felt a little more optimistic in June compared to last month despite an economy with high prices and a slower-than-expected employment recovery, wrote Oxford Economics Mahir Rasheed and Greg Daco, in a Friday report. Which companies are targeted? Dow component actions Nike Inc.

OF,

+ 15.53%

jumped nearly 14.6%, after the company topped Wall Street revenue estimates by more than $ 1 billion on Thursday night, a turnaround from the last year’s quarter when sales were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actions of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

SPCE,

+ 38.87%

climbed 31.7% after the company said it received Federal Aviation Administration approval to carry passengers into space.

BlackBerry Ltd.

BB,

-4.42%

shares were down more than 5.8% after the company, a popular meme stock, reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted quarterly loss and sales that beat expectations on Thursday night.

BB, shares were down more than 5.8% after the company, a popular meme stock, reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted quarterly loss and sales that beat expectations on Thursday night. The actions of major banks, including Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

+ 1.93% ,

JP Morgan Chase & Co . JPM,

+ 1.01%

and Citigroup Inc.

VS,

+ 0.25% ,

were mixed after the Fed’s stress tests. B. ofA actions. were up 2.1%, while Citi shares were up 0.3% and JPMorgans shares were up 1.1%.

Actions of CarMax Inc.

KMX,

+ 6.67%

rose 5.8% after releasing results early Friday that beat Wall Street forecasts, boosted by strong demand for used cars. How are the other assets doing The yield on the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y T-bill rose about 5 basis points to 1.545%.

The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was little changed.

Oil futures edged higher, with the benchmark US crude CL00 up 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 73.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. GC00 gold futures closed higher, rising nearly 0.1% to $ 1,777.80 an ounce.

In European equities, the pan-continental Stoxx 600SXXP index closed 0.1% higher, bringing weekly gains to 1.2%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% for a weekly gain of 1.7%.

In Asia, the Shanghai CompositeSHCOMProse 1.2% and Japan’s Nikkei 225NIK climbed 0.7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang SengHSI index rose 1.4%. William Watts contributed to this report.

