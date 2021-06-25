Connect the dots | The space after PSPCs: industry could be on the cusp of a new era of investment

The trend of PSPC investments injecting billions of dollars into early stage space startups appears to have reached its peak, but in its wake there could be larger injections of capital from institutional investors with deeper pockets. .

Seven space companies plan to raise more than $ 3 billion in total later this year by merging with PSPC blank check companies that raise funds in a public market before combining with companies to speed investor exit.

However, a closer examination of how SPACs operate, stemming from accounting guidelines issued by the SEC’s financial regulator on April 12, contributed to a sharp slowdown in new blank check companies.

The guidelines mean that warrants that give investors the ability to buy shares at specific prices in the future should be classified as liabilities, instead of equity instruments, in the books of a corporation. business.

This resulted in a pullback which means PSPC’s level in space has likely peaked, after industry merger announcements averaged one per month between October and March.

Even still, increasingly active private equity firms and intense low-earth orbit broadband activity in the market are pushing space into a new era of investment, according to research and advisory firm Quilty Analytics.

Jeff Thoben, partner at Quilty Analytics, said the space industry may be on the verge of engaging more institutional investors such as banks and pension funds that make large stock investments as it matures. from the smallest days of venture capital of the previous decade.

Private equity giant TPG, for example, said on June 2 that it had paid $ 100 million into Climavision, the satellite-based and ground-based weather radar services start-up.

As institutional investor buy-in increases, we might see a period of higher equity investment floors over the period, but we also wouldn’t be surprised to see the recent mania turn out to be the peak of the cycle. current economy, Thoben said. Time will tell us.

BACK TO SPAC?

It is also too early to tell if the once hot PSPC market will continue to be lukewarm.

Blank check companies have raised more than $ 100 billion so far this year, a record, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

It had 354 public SPAC registrations in the first half of this year, compared to 258 for all of 2020.

But after registrations climbed each month this year to a record 116 in March, it fell sharply to just 18 for April, before rising slightly to 26 for May.

The number of PSPC merger deals also fell, from a high of 54 in February to 24 and 29 for April and May, respectively.

It’s possible that Refinitivs’ rise in numbers for May is a sign that traders are getting to grips with the new PSPC environment, kicking off an investment engine that could accelerate more space companies.

The merger of quantum encryption startup Arqits SPAC, which aims to raise $ 400 million for the launch of two satellites in 2023, was announced on May 12 a month after the SEC guidelines.

Space companies in the midst of their blank check mergers have also managed to navigate accounting changes.

Holicity, the SPAC merging with rocket startup Astra, said the SEC said on June 7 that a regulatory document it amended and filed to reflect the new guidelines was in effect.

Astra CEO Chris Kemp said this puts him on track to start trading in the public market on July 1, after shareholder approval.

While we’ve seen a dramatic slowdown in new PSPC registrations, there are still around 400 blank check companies looking for a business combination, said Matt Toole, head of Refinitiv Deals Intelligence. SpaceNews.

In the face of a booming M&A market, making creative deals and adapting to new regulatory regimes may be the key to the next era of PSPC deals.

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue of SpaceNews magazine.