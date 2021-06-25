Reserve your spot for a $ 125,000 hot air balloon flight in space





Space Perspective is the company that is revolutionizing the idea of ​​commercial space travel.

June 25, 2021



2 minutes to read This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Tourism in space is getting closer and more lustful. Blue Origin will make one of the first trips manned by untrained citizens the following month, but unlike the short flight which Jeff Bezos’ the company will perform, Spatial perspective will provide a much more comfortable experience while traveling in a hot air balloon space. It will be a pressurized cabin the size of a football stadium that will have a 360 degree panoramic view. Each capsule on the ship will accommodate eight people, but there will be a bar and restrooms in a common area. It will also have Wi-Fi , which will allow a live broadcast of the trip. Passengers will board at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and climb high enough to see the curvature of the Earth. It is estimated that the journey will last about 6 hours and passengers will not need any special equipment or prior training. the Neptune One the spacecraft will be the one that performs the flight at the end of 2024. On June 18, it had a successful unmanned test flight in which a route similar to that which space tourists would take. All SpacePerspective commercial flights will carry a pilot aboard the spacecraft. The founders company, Taber MacCallum and Jane Poynter, want to advance access to space and dedicate resources to researching how to improve life on our planet.

