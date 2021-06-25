Electric Last Mile Completes Business Combination; Common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq as “ELMS” on June 28, 2021

TROY, Michigan & DELRAY BEACH, Florida – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Electric Last Mile, Inc. and Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) (Forum) today announced the completion of the previously announced business combination. The business combination was approved by Forum shareholders on June 24, 2021. The merger made Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS or the Company), a pure electric utility vehicle company, a listed company in stock exchange and its joint venture. the shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market under the ticker symbols ELMS and ELMSW, respectively, on June 28, 2021.

James Taylor, co-founder and CEO of ELMS, said: Today is a critical milestone for ELMS as we now believe we have all the elements in place to execute our business plan and transform productivity for the last mile. We are delighted to take advantage of our anticipated first-mover opportunities in the electric vehicle business space with the launch of our urban delivery later this year and to help establish the United States as the world leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.

This transaction comes at a promising time for ELMS and the commercial electric vehicle industry, said David Boris, co-CEO and CFO of Forum. With the capital provided by this transaction, we believe that James and his experienced management team at ELMS can generate rapid growth and create shareholder value as an industry leader in commercial EV solutions. We thank our shareholders for their support during this transaction and we are delighted for ELMS as it begins its next chapter as a public company.

The ELMS Urban Delivery, slated for launch later this year, is expected to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle available in the U.S. market and will be produced at Companys’ plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. Urban delivery is expected to have a range of around 150 miles and is also expected to come with a suite of connectivity and productivity solutions, including live updates. As part of its integrated business model, ELMS also plans to offer layout solutions to tailor urban delivery to individual fleet end use cases.

ELMS also recently announced its intention to reveal a working prototype of its second vehicle, the Urban Utility, an all-electric, forward-cab, mid-size truck, later this summer.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to Forum. Cowen Inc., Wedbush Securities Inc., Colliers Securities LLC, BTIG, LLC and The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as co-advisers to Forum. Foley & Lardner LLP was legal counsel to Electric Last Mile, Inc.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles operate cleanly as connected, personalized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. The first ELMS vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is expected to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the US market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.

About Forum Fusion III Corporation

Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) was a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of completing a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum was organized by founders Marshall Kiev and David Boris.

