Fed’s preferred inflation gauge remains high, but gains slowed in May





Inflation climbed in May at the fastest pace since 2008, as businesses reopening after pandemic shutdowns and strong demand continued to push prices up, fueling anxiety among some economists and debate in Washington. . The personal consumption expenditure inflation index rose 3.9% in the year through May, in line with what economists in a Bloomberg survey had expected. This follows a big annual reading in April and has kept year-over-year inflation at levels not seen in more than a decade. But the May inflation reading could be the highlight. On a monthly basis, the measure climbed 0.4%, against a projection of 0.5%. This was slightly more subdued than the previous month, suggesting that although prices are up sharply this year and continue to grow faster than normal, the speed of the increase is moderating somewhat. Additionally, the annual numbers were measured against very low spring 2020 readings, and that so-called base effect should start to wear off.

May is likely to be the peak for year-over-year numbers, said Jim OSullivan, the chief U.S. macro-strategist at TD Securities. Not to say that he will dive suddenly.

The data came alongside other numbers that showed personal spending held steady in May even as people spent less on goods, beating economists’ expectations for a continued recovery in consumption. Spending on services increased as households opened their wallets for leisure, hotel rooms and dining out, but this rebound was not enough to offset the drop in merchandise purchases, driven by lower spending on motor vehicles and in spare parts. Cars have been hard to come by cheap, in part because a shortage of computer chips has limited the supply of new vehicles. Together, the data points paint a picture of an unusual economic rebound, which is occurring in spurts as production bottlenecks dampen buying and higher prices hurt the strong financial position somewhat. many American households. Overall, consumers are teeming with savings after months of lockdowns and repeated government checks. The stagnation in spending reflects the easing of the impact of stimulus payments, wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note after the publication. But he said there was nothing to worry about. We expect the underlying uptrends to reappear in the coming months.

The outlook for inflation is particularly uncertain. May’s price hikes extended to the benchmark. Excluding food and fuel, which are volatile, the inflation indicator has jumped 3.4% in the past year, the fastest pace since 1992. Daily business briefing Update June 25, 2021, 5:12 p.m. ET Republicans have used the price hike as a talking point to criticize President Bidens’ stimulus spending and push back his infrastructure plans, but the White House and senior Federal Reserve officials have maintained that the recent recovery is more likely to prove short-lived. . A fairly substantial part or perhaps all of the inflation overrun comes from categories directly affected by the reopening of the economy, Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said in testimony to Congress earlier. this week. The personal consumption index is important because it is the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator and how it measures its official target, which is to achieve an average of 2% annual price gains in the year. over time. Congress instructed the central bank to keep prices stable and promote as many jobs as possible. The bad news is, it’s there, Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said of inflation. The Fed had underestimated the strength of the push and the duration. But central bank officials say they are watching carefully to make sure the recovery does not last. They are now debating how to achieve their goals as the economy emerges from the pandemic short of jobs but high demand. They are starting to discuss when and how to reduce their $ 120 billion bond buying program each month, which is meant to keep many types of borrowing cheap.

The central bank also kept its key rate at its lowest since March 2020. It released new economic projections last week showing that more than half of its officials now plan to hike interest rates by the end of this month. 2023. The key question for the Fed is whether the recent price hike will raise wages and raise inflation expectations, Mr Shepherdson wrote, which could make inflation more entrenched. The jury is out and a clear verdict is unlikely until late fall. But there are signs that the price gains will not last. Consumers in a University of Michigan survey Expect prices to rise this year before moderating over the next five. Data released on Friday showed that while the survey’s short-term inflation expectations have risen so far this year, they were less pronounced in June than in May. I think this will likely be transitional, Eric Rosengren, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said in an interview with Yahoo Finance after the figures were released on Friday. Planes, hotels, rental cars – all of those prices are up, but they are up from very low levels during the pandemic, Rosengren added. It may continue for a bit longer than expected, but I think the best guess for the future is that when we start next year we are going to see inflation just above 2%. Ben Casselman contributed reports.

