Four pharmaceutical companies debut on Nasdaq this morning





In a flurry of activity, several biopharmaceutical companies are making their first appearance on the Nasdaq stock exchange this morning, raising hundreds of millions of dollars to advance the development of next-generation therapies and grow their businesses. BioSpace is looking at some of these initial public offerings. Graphite Bio Banks $ 238 million Come hard on the heels of a $ 150 million Series B financing round, Graphite Bio based in South San Francisco raised $ 238 million with its IPO. The company sold 14 million common shares at $ 17 per share when it went public. The shares are expected to start trading this morning on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker GRPH. According to Market surveillance, the IPO gives Graphite Bio a valuation of approximately $ 926 million. The IPO was significantly larger than the $ 100 million placeholder previously announced by the company. Bio graphite is developing gene-editing therapies for multiple diseases, including sickle cell anemia, severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome (XSCID) and Gaucher disease. The company’s platform aims to correct the mutations that cause these diseases by replacing pathogenic genes with normal genes or by inserting new genes in predetermined and safe locations. In March, the company received clearance from the United States Food and drug administration to initiate a Phase I / II clinical trial evaluating the candidate GPH101 in sickle cell disease. Elevation Oncology Takes $ 100 Million Elevation oncology raised $ 100 million on its IPO. The company began trading on the Nasdaq this morning under the symbol ELEV. Last night, the company said it sold 6,250,000 common shares at $ 16 per share when it went public for $ 100 million. Elevation oncology is trying to develop seribantumab, which is designed to inhibit tumor growth induced by NRG1 fusions. The drug, which has a checkered past filled with multiple failures when under development by Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, is currently being evaluated in a Phase II study in patients with solid tumors of any origin with a fusion of the NRG1 gene. . For Elevation, the IPO follows a strategic collaboration with Caris Life Sciences to jointly identify oncogenic fusions and mutations that are motor alterations. The two companies will join forces to discover and develop new therapies targeting these identified alterations. GH Research releases $ 160 million to advance 5-MeO-DMT therapies Based in Ireland GH Research PLC raised $ 160 million on its IPO, the company announced Thursday evening. The company sold 10,000,000 common shares at an initial public offering price of $ 16 per share to fuel its development programs for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is developing its innovative and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression. Its lead candidate GH001 is currently under investigation in an ongoing Phase I / II clinical trial in patients with treatment-resistant depression. The goal is to administer GH001 in an individualized one-day dosing schedule that enables patients to achieve rapid and lasting remission with convenient administration. The company’s shares begin trading on the Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol GHRS. In April, GH Research raised $ 125 million in a Series B round of funding. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Secures $ 15 Million to Advance Antibiotic Research Based in New York Pharmaceutical Acurx begins trading on the Nasdaq this morning under the ticker symbol ACXP. This morning the company announced raised $ 15 million on its IPO by selling 2,500,000 newly issued shares of its common stock at $ 6 per share. Acurx will use the proceeds of the IPO to complete the Phase IIb study of ibezapolstat in patients with Clostridium difficile infections, as well as the full preclinical development of ACX-375C for bacterial infections with Gram positive, including those caused by MRSA, ERV, and PRSP. . Acurx’s approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that block DNA polymerase IIIC, which the company says is a new molecular target hitherto untapped in medical research.

