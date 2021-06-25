Mister Car Wash makes people shine as stocks skyrocket 37% in debut in trading

Mister Car Wash shares rose about 37% on their trading debut on Friday, marking a good start for the only pure-play car wash company to hit U.S. public markets.

The Arizona-based company’s initial public offering settled overnight at the lower end of a proposed range of $ 15 to $ 17 per share. The company sold 31.25 million shares to raise $ 468.8 million, for a valuation of $ 4.44 billion. The stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MCW.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies were the main underwriters of a syndicate of 12 banks.

Chief Executive Officer John Lai said the company’s MCW,

+ 35.33%

The secret sauce is the emphasis it places on its employees, on turning jobs into career opportunities, on paying competitive salaries and benefits, including training, and just doing them right. treat. The company’s IPO The documents offer as a mission statement, inspiring people to shine, which Lai says means at least as much as the vehicles they clean.

See now:Medical scrub company Figs follows in the footsteps of names like Nike and Lululemon

We believe in the power of positivity, when happiness increases we get better quality of customer service, Lai said in an interview with MarketWatch.

The business is profitable and revenues are increasing. It posted net income of $ 24.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, down from $ 8.86 million a year earlier. Revenue increased from $ 155.3 million to $ 175.5 million. In 2020, it generated a net profit of $ 60.4 million and revenues of approximately $ 575 million. The company only offers car washes, having sold the lubricant stores it previously owned.

We believe in doing less well, said Lai.

See also: IPO market hits record after 2000 in second quarter as tech experiences busiest quarter in two decades

The proceeds of the transaction will be used to repay the debt. Mister Car Wash is majority owned by private equity firm Leonard Green Partners, which acquired the company in 2014 from ONCAP, the mid-market buyout arm of Toronto-based Onex Corp. ONEXF,

-0.73%

ONEX,

-0.75%

This has left the company with about $ 1 billion in debt, which it expects to cut by about half. Lai said the company expects its debt-to-equity ratio to be around 2.5 times once the deal is done. It generates enough cash to easily cover its debt service charges and through a loyalty program called the Unlimited Wash Club (UWC) with 1.4 million members, over 60% of the revenue is recurring.

Leonard Green will own around 79% of the common stock once the deal closes, meaning individual shareholders will have little say in how the company is run.

Don’t miss:Krispy Kreme IPO: 5 things to know about the donut maker before it goes public

Mister Car Wash has 344 locations in 21 states, according to its IPO prospectus, and washed 59.6 million cars in the year through March 31. The company’s immediate plans are to increase penetration in these locations and increase its share in existing markets.

We see the unique advantage of the network effect. When customers have 15 stores in a metropolitan area and can have their cars washed in one of those locations due to UWC, the value goes up, Lai said. This encouraged us to expand into these markets.

But he admitted that there are obvious market gaps in some states, including California, where he sees strong opportunities in markets such as the Bay Area and South Los Angeles.

The company is currently benefiting from strong secular tailwinds, in the form of strong demand for cars as COVID restrictions are lifted, and it expects that to continue. The biggest risk the business faces is to grow.

What keeps me awake at night is that by trying to double or triple our footprint over time, we make sure we keep raising the standards and not growing too quickly, he said. . When things start to falter, the quality of the customer experience begins to decline. Many businesses have grown faster than they can handle.