Xcel Energy abandons plan to build natural gas plant in Becker, boosts wind and solar





The Monticello nuclear power station. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Flickr Xcel Energy no longer plans to build a controversial new natural gas plant in Becker, Minnesota. The utility giant, in a Friday depot, updated its Alternative Energy Plan for the Upper Midwest, promising “dramatic reductions in carbon emissions from the electricity it supplies to customers.” Xcel had previously set goals to shut down its remaining coal-fired power plants in Minnesota in an effort to be greener, but that plan included building a natural gas plant at Sherco’s site in Becker. Xcel has changed course, saying this updated alternative proposal does not include any such plan, will produce fewer emissions, and be cheaper. The company is, however, in the process of sketching out plans for four small natural gas installations. Taken together, these facilities would “operate significantly fewer hours per year” and result in fewer carbon emissions than the now-canceled Sherco plant. Two of the added facilities – in Fargo and Lyons County, Minnesota – would be new. The others would come from the re-engining of two existing natural gas installations. Xcel said they are needed “to ensure system reliability when wind and solar resources are not available.” Clean Energy Organizations, a grouping of environmental groups, said its members “applaud” Xcel for change. He had described Becker’s idea of ​​natural gas as “unnecessary, unaffordable, and inconsistent with company data and modeling, the latest science on climate change, and Xcel’s carbon reduction targets.” Clean Energy Organizations also credited Xcel for increasing the amount of wind and solar power that would be generated as part of its revised plan. about 27%. Xcel also touted the bigger reduction in overall carbon emissions, saying its new alternative energy plan will cut emissions by 85% by 2030, rather than 80% as originally planned. Subscribe: subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters Xcel still intends to shut down all coal-fired power plants in the region by 2030, while operating the Monticello nuclear power plant until at least 2040. The new proposal, said environmental groups, is “without doubt a significant improvement”. But they “are eager to take a closer look at the plan and dig deeper into the data and details,” the group said in a statement, to see if these small natural gas installations “are really needed or if there are alternative solutions. carbon-free are available. “ Xcel’s plan is currently with the state’s Utilities Commission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos