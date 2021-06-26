WestJet Restores Non-Stop Flights to Edmonton, Adding New Routes from Saskatoon and Regina

WestJet on Friday announced the addition of five routes to and from cities in Alberta and British Columbia, from Saskatoon and Regina.

Starting in July, WestJet will offer non-stop service from Saskatoon to seven cities and non-stop service from Regina to five cities. The full list of these cities has yet to be released.

Non-stop flights to Edmonton from Regina resumed Thursday. Non-stop flights from Saskatoon to Edmonton will resume on July 6.

“We continue to work on restoring our pre-COVID home network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them,” John Weatherill, WestJet Commercial Director, said in a statement.

“WestJet remains committed to rebuilding stronger for the well-being of all Canadians and as we look to reconnect friends, family and loved ones, the safe resumption of travel is essential to Canada’s economic recovery. “

(WestJet)

The airline says by the end of June it will begin new non-stop flights from Saskatoon to Kelowna and Victoria.

“We have spent time listening to our valued government, airport, tourism and related industry partners in Saskatchewan as we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic,” said Angela Avery, executive vice president of WestJet, in the release. .

Avery said that while she believes progress has been made in Saskatchewan, WestJet will continue to advocate for a safe travel environment with the federal government.