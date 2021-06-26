Entheos concludes definitive share exchange agreement to acquire BC Bud Corporation and provides transaction update

Ticker symbol: TSX-V-NEX: ENTH.H

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 / CNW / – Entheos Capital Corp. (the “Company”), announces that, following its dated press release February 11, 2021, it entered into a definitive share exchange agreement dated for reference March 15, 2021 with BC Bud Corporation (“BCBC”) and all of its shareholders for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of BCBC (the “Transaction”).

Following the successful completion of the proposed acquisition of the securities of BCBC (the “Transaction”), it is expected that the Company will continue the activities of BCBC (the “Resulting Issuer”) and seek to delist its common shares from the stock exchange listing. the TSX. Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) so that on the closing date, the common shares of the resulting issuer would be listed on the CSE as a. transmitter of life sciences in the cannabis industry. The Transaction constitutes a “reverse takeover” of the Company.

summary of transactions

As previously announced, under the terms of the Transaction, the Company will issue 26,250,000 ordinary shares of its capital (“ENTH Shares”) to holders of ordinary shares in the capital of BCBC (“BCBC Shares”).

The Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the majority of minority shareholders of the Company at a meeting of shareholders to be held on July 29, 2021, and the approval of the CSE and other applicable regulatory authorities. In addition, the delisting of ENTH Shares prior to their listing on the CSE will also require the approval of a majority of the minority shareholders of the Company.

As previously indicated, two directors of the Company, as Chief Executive Officer Brayden Sutton and director Josh taylor are each holder of 40% of the issued and outstanding shares of BCBC, the Transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the protection of holders of minority securities in special transactions (“MI 61-101 ”). Accordingly, completion of the Transaction will be subject to the assessment and majority approval requirements of minority shareholders of NI 61-101.

The Transaction has been reviewed and considered by the independent director of the Company. Malahat Valuation Group prepared a first valuation report dated December 21, 2020 in respect of BCBC which concludes that the fair market value of BCBC is in the order of $ 7.9–$ 8.7 million.

Management and board of directors of the resulting issuer

As previously announced, following the Operation, Corey Larricq resign from his position as director of the Company and Samantha shorter will resign from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Brayden Sutton will remain as CEO and director and Josh taylor will remain a director and will be appointed chairman.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dayna lange and Justin chorbajian will join the Board of Directors of the Company upon completion of the Transaction.

Ms. Lange is a founding partner, Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board of Tricanna Industries Inc., a cannabis industry standard processor, located at Mission, British Columbia. She is also the alternate responsible person on the company’s Health Canada license, assisting the responsible person with regulatory compliance reports. In her journey of transforming from a “pipe dream” that began in 2018 to the company it is today, she has grown into a team of over 30 employees in just a few months since obtaining their license. from Health Canada. The many challenges and obstacles encountered along the way fed her soul and ignited her passion to move forward and not give up at times when it would have been the easier choice. She is proud to work with some of the top producers and brands in the Canadian cannabis industry as a processing partner and is excited to continue to grow Tricanna’s premier customer base by providing packaging and processing solutions for high quality, reliable and reliable to Industry. Dayna currently occupies not only the role of Managing Director but also Chief Financial Officer, in charge of all finance and accounting functions, budgeting, asset protection, sales and customer relations, supplier relations and of the company’s human resources functions. Prior to Tricanna, Ms. Lange spent the past 15 years working as a firm accountant. She obtained her Chartered Accountant designation in 2009 and continued her in-depth tax course with the BC Institute of Chartered Accountants. Ms. Lange is a Chartered Professional Accountant

Mr. Justin chorbajian is the co-owner of the largest chain of private hydroponic stores in Canada and has been operating in the retail market for over 20 years, notably by co-creating Green Plant Nutrients and Green Planet Wholesale. These companies complement its vertical integration into the cannabis industry, including both the manufacture and distribution of hydroponic equipment. Its companies operate in the UK, Australia and North America. Mr. Chorbajian is a frequent contributor to “Growing Exposed,” a leading cannabis growing video series.

The Company will identify a new CFO and Corporate Secretary and provide an update once confirmed.

Shareholders meeting

Approval of the transaction will be sought from the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders currently scheduled for July 29, 2021, to be held electronically. The documents for the meeting will be mailed to the shareholders of the Company on July 2, 2021 and posted under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information about BCBC

BCBC is incorporated under the laws of Canada and is a start-up company seeking high-end recreational cannabis products in the cannabis industry through licensing, manufacturing and joint venture agreements with licensed producers under the Cannabis Act. BCBC is not a licensed producer. Its expected branded products will include The BC Bud Co. floral products, edibles under the “Canna Beans” brand, concentrates sold under the Solventless Solutions brand, the “Buds” line of beverages and select lifestyle apparel. .

Stop trade

The Company’s shares continue to be suspended for trading and are expected to remain hated until the Transaction is completed. The Company does not anticipate that trading of its shares will resume on the NEX and will only resume listing with the CSE.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” including, for example, statements relating to the completion of the transaction and the expected share capital of the resulting issuer. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. The results or events described in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions that may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implied, among others: obtaining regulatory approvals, the ability of the Company to complete the Transaction, capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting issuer’s ability to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the cannabis industry, and the ability to the resulting issuer to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost effective manner to grow its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects the information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Entheos Capital Corp.

“Brayden R. Sutton”

_______________________________________

Brayden R. Sutton, Chief executive officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including acceptance of the stock exchange and approval by the majority of minority Shareholders. The Transaction cannot be concluded until the required Shareholder approval has been obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as offered or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as indicated in the Information Circular and the Registration Statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information disclosed or received in respect of the Transaction may not be correct or complete and should not be relied on. Trading in the securities of the Company should be regarded as highly speculative. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

