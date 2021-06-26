Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,230.26, up 15.14 points.) TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Unchanged at $ 63.02 on 18.9 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up five cents, or 4.1%, to $ 1.27 on 10.5 million shares. BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Down 71 cents, or 4.54 percent, to $ 14.94 on 6.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 36 cents, or 1.17 percent, to $ 30.31 on 5.9 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 0.96%, to $ 45.34 on 4.8 million shares. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: BIR). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 8.5 percent, to $ 4.85 on 4.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Hudson’s Bay Company The Hudson’s Bay Company is ordered to pay after withholding rent from a major mall owner. Ontario Superior Court Judge Cory Gilmore this week told the Toronto-based department store chain to pay the rent it owes Oxford Properties Retail Holdings for its Hillcrest Mall location in Richmond Hill, in Ontario. The two sides have been feuding since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials and politicians to force some non-essential retailers to temporarily shut down to stop the spread of the virus. As Hillcrest and several other shopping centers closed for long periods of time, HBC stopped paying its rent and argued that Oxford violated rental agreements and its bona fide contractual obligation because it no longer operated ” first-class shopping centers ”. HBC claimed Hillcrest’s status was slipping because it had only operated 40% of the time since the first lockdown and claimed the mall was refusing to make security improvements to features such as its HVAC system. He also argued that the mall had “changed its character” because it dissuaded shoppers from lingering in stores and provided minimal seating in the food court. In his order, Gilmore said HBC was not entitled to any reduction or reduction in rent, but had given the retailer relief from forfeiture, which allows tenants to remedy their defaults and sets a repayment schedule. Le Chteau Inc. Canadian retailer Le Chteau Inc. has announced that it has completed the sale of its intellectual property and assets to Suzy’s Inc. The sale comes as Le Chteau seeks to complete the liquidation of its activities under the protection of the courts against corporate creditors’ Creditors Arrangement Act. The deal was cleared by the Superior Court of Quebec on June 22 and was reached on Friday, Le Château said. The company said all of Le Château’s officers and directors have resigned following the closing of the sale. Suzy’s specializes in women’s clothing and footwear with over 130 stores across Canada. Le Chateau was one of many Canadian retailers who filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic. Sunwing Sunwing says it has reached an agreement with the Canada Business Emergency Finance Corporation for financing to allow more customers to receive refunds. The travel agency says customers with non-refundable bookings whose vacations have been canceled due to the pandemic and who have received future travel credit or travel vouchers can now request a full refund. Sunwing advises that customers who wish to retain their travel credit can do so. It indicates that future travel credits are available for travel until September 30, 2026. To request a refund, eligible customers and travel agents must submit a request through a COVID-19 refund request form online before. August 27. The new policy applies to hotels, flights and vacation packages booked on or before Friday for trips scheduled from February 1, 2020. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 25, 2021. The Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos