Latin America’s first Bitcoin ETF debuts on the Brazilian stock exchange – bitcoin news





The first Bitcoin ETF in Latin America debuted yesterday on the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Brought to you by QR Capital, a Brazilian blockchain investment firm, the ETF seeks to simplify Bitcoin exposure for institutions and businesses. The ETF has been approved by Brazilian regulators and is currently trading with the ticker QBTC11. Bitcoin ETF succeeds in Brazil The first Bitcoin ETF initiative in Latam is already listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. Designed by QR Capital, a blockchain investment company and asset manager, its goal is to simplify access to Bitcoin for institutions. This Bitcoin ETF product got its approval last March from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. According to QR Capital CEO Fernando Carvalho, their product is pioneering how companies approach cryptocurrency investments in Brazil. Carvalho said: We can see the market maturing in its search for safer and simpler bitcoin exposure options. Our bitcoin ETF is a benchmark for the financial and crypto markets, once it is the focal point between them. The Brazilian investor now has a regulated and solid choice to buy bitcoin. While other Bitcoin-based ETFs have been launched in Canada, this offering is unique in Latin America. The product had a good start-up session, with bitcoin prices recovering by 7% during the first few hours of trading. QR's Bitcoin ETF too features a relatively low administration fee of 0.75% per annum, intended to entice small investors to enter the world of cryptocurrency investing in a regulated manner. The United States is lagging behind Canada and Brazil are already trading Bitcoin ETFs in their markets. But similar deposits in the United States have not been so fortunate. The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) has repeatedly denied the filing after the filing of different companies offering similar products. There are currently over 7 filings from different companies looking to offer this solution on the US stock market, and two for Ethereum based variants. The SEC gave several reasons for not giving the green light to these proposals. Unregulated markets subject to price manipulation and volatility are a couple. However, Microstrategy and Grayscale stepped in as a sort of unofficial replacement for these instruments, bringing indirect exposure to the underlying assets. Either way, if a Bitcoin ETF hits the US markets soon, it could greatly simplify businesses' access to Bitcoin. There are still major hurdles to overcome for institutions wishing to invest in crypto. An ETF would be a major solution for managers who don't want to complicate matters with custodial obligations and want to be protected by current market laws.







