The good news is that the banks have passed the stress tests. Better news, now they can announce the payments.

Investors in banking have found reason to celebrate this week.
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve announced that all 23 banks undergoing this year’s stress test passed easily. This was good news, widely expected, and pushed the KBW Bank index up 6.9% for the week, its best performance since early February. The index is up 30% over the year.
What comes next, however, should be even better news: Banks are now freed from the Fed’s pandemic restrictions on returning capital to shareholders. Barclays analysts, for example, expect the 20 banks in its hedging universe to earn shareholders up to $ 200 billion over the next four quarters, double what they paid the last year, giving investors plenty of reasons to stay in the industry.
In other words, the total return on bank stocks is expected to be around 8.5%, according to Barclays Jason Goldberg, 2.6% allocated to dividends, the rest to redemptions.
The announcements will start after the market closes on Monday. In previous years, banks released their plans moments after the Fed released stress test results. This year, however, the central bank has asked banks to wait a few days to better assess their performance.
What is clear is that some of these numbers are significant, especially on share buybacks. Keefe Bruyette & Woods says the 14 banks it covers are expected to see gross dividends and buyouts exceed 100% of profits this year.
Bank of Americas
(ticker: BAC) the payment is fixed at 115% and
JPMorgan Chase
(JPM) at 106%.
Wells fargo
(WFC), which has weathered the pandemic and was held back by the Fed over its fake accounts scandal, could reach 145%.
The largesse doesn’t just come from the big banks.
Capital One Financial
(COF) stood out among analysts for achieving the largest drop in the stress capital cushion, or SCB, the excess amount that banks must hold based on their risk profile. Capital Ones SCB fell to 2.5% from 5.6%, according to estimates from KBW Michael Brown, which sees the bank paying dividends of $ 690 million, from $ 463 million in 2020. Capital One is also expected to announce a total of $ 7.95 billion in buybacks. .
Then there is
Regional finance
(RF), which was not required to participate in this year’s test, but chose to do so, along with three other smaller banks. This decision paid off, as it was able to show that it could operate efficiently with a lower SCB. SCB regions fell by half a percentage point to 2.5%.
Analysts
UBS Securities
Expect the regions to return $ 2.4 billion to shareholders, including $ 1.8 billion from buybacks, a figure that could have been higher had the bank not announced it was suspending shareholdings. repurchases until it closes its acquisition of EnerBank USA.
Capitol One and Regions were both up 6.6% for the week.
