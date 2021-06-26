Business
COP26: ESG needs a top-down approach to be truly effective
Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues are quickly becoming a key factor in making investment decisions. A company’s ethics and sustainability efforts impact who invests and for how much. Although ESG has become a priority, many financial services professionals still do not know how organizations produce this data. In fact, a recent CoreData Research poll found that more than half (53%) of advisers have limited knowledge of ESG issues, while 42% said more information would encourage them to increase their sustainable investing.
This is where a key issue arises. Investors are unaware that many organizations are unable to provide ESG data, not because of lack of interest or will, but because of external factors that prevent them from reporting on their impact. It is here that the financial sector must play a greater role – lowering barriers to entry and creating more investment opportunities for the market.
Read more: Will ESG turn Bitcoin into a stranded digital asset or monetary MySpace? (Part I)
ESG entry fee
Most companies struggle to find ESG data and produce the relevant reports because of one simple problem: cost. In most cases, companies have to spend tens of thousands of dollars on consultants to obtain this information. For those who are earlier in their journey, where the priority is product development and sales, that cost is too high.
Even if a business is willing to spend on consulting fees, it will still take a long time to gather the relevant data. Companies will need to identify the material issues that matter to their stakeholders, cross-reference their own business with that of suppliers, wait for third parties to share information, and condense the reams of data into an accessible and attractive report for investors. It’s no wonder, then, that many companies simply forgo providing ESG data.
Lack of data, lack of opportunity
It’s easy for investors to think that these challenges aren’t affecting them. But the reality is that companies unable to provide ESG data will only limit market opportunities.
The significant costs associated with producing ESG reports mean that early stage companies will often be the ones to miss out on, as investors overlook these otherwise compelling companies for those who can demonstrate their ESG credentials.
By the time these small companies have grown, able to afford ESG reporting, it may be too late. These businesses will have grown and no longer offer the lucrative returns they started out with.
Read more: Digbee: the platform that helps mining companies clean up their act
Leading up and down
To benefit from a wider range of investment opportunities, the financial community needs to get involved. Investors should encourage companies to produce ESG data and educate them on the tools available to streamline the process, from those that provide industry benchmarks as a starting point for companies when deciding what to report on, to others that allow the reduction of carbon emissions in real time. . This top-down support will allow small businesses to attract investors while diversifying the market and providing investors with more choice.
ESG is becoming the status quo, rather than being nice to have for investors. However, there is still a widely held perception that ESG is only accessible to companies with deep pockets. Financial institutions are in a strong position to change this and not only open up more lucrative opportunities for investors, but allow companies themselves to reap the financial and reputational benefits of doing business ethically and sustainably.
Read more: COP26: Is the City ready for its leadership role in the fight against climate change?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]