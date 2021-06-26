COP26: ESG needs a top-down approach to be truly effective

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues are quickly becoming a key factor in making investment decisions. A company’s ethics and sustainability efforts impact who invests and for how much. Although ESG has become a priority, many financial services professionals still do not know how organizations produce this data. In fact, a recent CoreData Research poll found that more than half (53%) of advisers have limited knowledge of ESG issues, while 42% said more information would encourage them to increase their sustainable investing.

This is where a key issue arises. Investors are unaware that many organizations are unable to provide ESG data, not because of lack of interest or will, but because of external factors that prevent them from reporting on their impact. It is here that the financial sector must play a greater role – lowering barriers to entry and creating more investment opportunities for the market.

ESG entry fee

Most companies struggle to find ESG data and produce the relevant reports because of one simple problem: cost. In most cases, companies have to spend tens of thousands of dollars on consultants to obtain this information. For those who are earlier in their journey, where the priority is product development and sales, that cost is too high.

Even if a business is willing to spend on consulting fees, it will still take a long time to gather the relevant data. Companies will need to identify the material issues that matter to their stakeholders, cross-reference their own business with that of suppliers, wait for third parties to share information, and condense the reams of data into an accessible and attractive report for investors. It’s no wonder, then, that many companies simply forgo providing ESG data.

Lack of data, lack of opportunity

It’s easy for investors to think that these challenges aren’t affecting them. But the reality is that companies unable to provide ESG data will only limit market opportunities.

The significant costs associated with producing ESG reports mean that early stage companies will often be the ones to miss out on, as investors overlook these otherwise compelling companies for those who can demonstrate their ESG credentials.

By the time these small companies have grown, able to afford ESG reporting, it may be too late. These businesses will have grown and no longer offer the lucrative returns they started out with.

Leading up and down

To benefit from a wider range of investment opportunities, the financial community needs to get involved. Investors should encourage companies to produce ESG data and educate them on the tools available to streamline the process, from those that provide industry benchmarks as a starting point for companies when deciding what to report on, to others that allow the reduction of carbon emissions in real time. . This top-down support will allow small businesses to attract investors while diversifying the market and providing investors with more choice.

ESG is becoming the status quo, rather than being nice to have for investors. However, there is still a widely held perception that ESG is only accessible to companies with deep pockets. Financial institutions are in a strong position to change this and not only open up more lucrative opportunities for investors, but allow companies themselves to reap the financial and reputational benefits of doing business ethically and sustainably.

