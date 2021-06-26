Jacksonville Four Seasons hotel proposed by Shad Khan allows first vote

Jaguar Shad Khan’s owner Four Seasons hotel development project on the downtown cruisedahead on Friday when the board of directors of the Downtown Investment Authority unanimously backed the provision of city-owned land and various incentives for it.

The 176-room hotel, 25 luxury condominiums and an office building would stand on a property that once housed the Kids Kampus before that playground was dismantled a decade ago near the sports complex.

To make up for the loss of park land due to development, the city is working with the Jessie Ball duPont Fund on a study over the summer to transform approximately 11.5 acres of vacant municipal property known as the The Shipyards in a waterfront park closer to downtown.

DIA board member DavidWard said it was a good mix of private development and public space.

“I think it’s a great economic driver for the city center near and next to the stadium,” he said. “It’s a good balance for a lot of different interests, and it’s not easy to close the gap on something like that when there are a lot of issues involved.”

During the discussion by DIA board members, Oliver Barakat asked Jagaurs chairman Mark Lamping what kind of long-term commitment Four Seasons would have with Khan’s Iguana Investments company at a hotel. of Jacksonville.

“We would expect a long-term deal with them,” Lamping said. “They would expect a long term engagement with Shad.”

He said Iguana and Four Seasons had not finished negotiating “all the exact details of the license agreement,” but that it would be typical for such an agreement to last 10, 15 or 20 years.

Lamping said Four Seasons is a public company, so it does not comment publicly on speculative development. He said the proposed hotel development “by definition” is still speculative until it gets all of its government approvals.

“We will have the agreement with the Four Seasons before we start construction,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lamping said Khan owns a Four Seasons in Toronto and has “a very good relationship at the highest level of Four Seasons.” Lamping said he’s been engaged with Four Season executives who have overseen the company’s licensing division for months.

“The fact that we have stated Four Seasons on our terms sheet (with the city) should tell you how confident we are,” Lamping said.

Friday’s DIA vote will be the final decision of this board unless another developer shows up in the next 30 days and puts their own bid on the former Kids Kampus property on the table. The next ballot would take place at the municipal council.

How much would Shad Khan pay against the city of Jacksonville?

Khan would spend $ 301 million to build the hotel and residences as well as the office building.

The city would provide $ 114 million in the form of land donations, spending for the reconstruction of the city-owned public marina at the site, payments to relocate some small city-owned buildings, and two types of incentives. in cash for Iguana Investments.

The cash incentives would begin with a $ 25.8 million “completion grant” after the hotel, residences and office building are constructed.

The city would then offer $ 47.7 million in property tax refunds over a 20-year period, based on the return of 75% of municipal taxes generated by the value of the new development.

If the hotel ceased to be a Four Seasons brand with its five-star rating, the city would suspend property tax refunds unless the DIA board of directors approves a different flag for the hotel which is still a four or five star mark.

The members of DIA’s board of directors were pleased to have included this recovery in the development agreement.

Lamping said the layout is intended to provide flexibility if there is a change in the hotel’s brand in the future. “It’s just one of those things you have to be prepared for because none of us can predict what’s going to happen 10, 15, 20 years from now,” he said.

What’s next for the Four Seasons plan?

In addition to requiring city council support, the proposed development must also obtain approval from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, as a state grant awarded in the mid-1980s restricts the Kids Kampus site to outdoor recreational activities.

DIA CEO Lori Boyer showed the board of directors the latest concept plan for the Bridge Fundfor The Shipyards site as part of the fund’s study on activating both sides of the river downtown.

The replacement land for the park would come on approximately 11.5 acres of land west of Hogans Creek, where several piers flow into the river. Boyer said the Bridge fund will get public comment on the park and that in August the city will go to the state with a park plan for the land swap.

“I will say I am optimistic,” she told the board.

Riverfront Parks Now, a group that lobbied for more downtown riverside parks, praised the study’s direction with public engagement.

“What we’ve said from the start is that we want the community to help decide,” said Nan Powell.

She said Riverfront Parks Now wants a “living park, and if this plan gives us a renovated park that has all of these exciting things that we’ve seen in other cities, then that’s a good step forward.”