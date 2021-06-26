Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. take stock of investors

NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) today released a replay of itsrd presentation, Music is universal, on his website www.PSTontine.com. The associated slideshow, transcript, FAQ, and transcript of the Universal Music Group video leading up to the presentation are also available on the website.

In addition, PSTH has been informed by Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. (SPARC) that SPARC today confidentially filed an S-1 registration statement that includes a preliminary prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd., a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or a similar business combination with a private company. PSTH is sponsored by Pershing Square TH Sponsor, LLC (the Sponsor), a subsidiary of Pershing Square Capital Management, LP, a registered investment advisor with approximately $ 14 billion in assets under management. www.PSTontine.com

Important additional information and where to find it

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. The proposed transactions described in the Universal Music Group (UMG) slideshow, transcript, FAQ and video transcript that preceded the investor presentation referenced herein have not yet commenced, may take place within significantly different conditions and may not take place at all. This press release is for informational purposes only. This press release is not a recommendation to buy, sell or trade securities, and it is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The public tender offer and the warrants exchange offer, as described in the documents mentioned herein, (together, the offers) will only be made pursuant to offers to purchase or exchange, letters of transmittal and related documents which will be filed with the applicable annex. TO on the start date of each Offer. PSTH shareholders and warrant holders should read these documents carefully as they will contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the offers. PSTH shareholders and warrant holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents as well as other documents that PSTH and the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPARC) file with the SEC, which will contain information. on PSTH, SPARC, the Offers and Offered Transactions, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws regarding the proposed transactions, including statements regarding the benefits of the transactions, the expected timing of the proposed transactions, the services offered by Universal Music Group BV (UMG) and the markets in which it operates. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “the strategy”, “the future”, ” opportunity “,” plan, “” may “,” should “,” will “,” would “,” will “,” continue “,” will likely result “, and similar expressions. predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transactions will not be completed in a timely manner or not at all, or may be concluded on terms materially different from those described in this document, which may adversely affect the price of PSTH securities, (ii) the risk that the proposed transactions will not be completed before the deadline for the PSTH business combination and the inability to obtain an extension of the business combination timeframe if requested by PSTH, (iii) failure to meet the conditions of completion of any aspect of the proposed transactions, (iv) absence of a third party assessment to determine whether or not continue the proposed transactions, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could cause the proposed transactions not to occur, (vi) the effect of announcing or waiting for the proposed t transactions on business relations, performance and the affairs of UMG in general, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against PSTH, SPARC, Vivendi, UMG or their respective directors or officers concerning the ‘year statement of the proposed transactions, (viii) the amount of costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the proposed transactions, (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of PSTH securities on the NYSE or the listing on the Nasdaq, (x) on PSTH securities prices may be volatile due to a variety of factors which may also include changes in the business and operations of UMG and in the performance of its competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the businesses of UMG. ” UMG and changes in its capital structure as a result of the proposed transactions and its intended public listing, (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of transactions proposed, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (xii) the amount of PSTH shares repurchased by the public shareholders of the PSTH within the framework of the Tender Offer or the no. number of BSA exchanged and PSTH shares issued in the BSA Exchange Offer, (xiii) any discrepancies between the historical financial information presented by UMG and its future financial statements, when available, (xiv) potential material differences between the terms of SPARC described herein and those ultimately offered to investors or to the SEC that has not declared the registration statement regarding the securities of SPARC in effect or that the NYSE or Nasdaq either the SEC or the applicable exchange imposing conditions that would prevent SPARC from operating as intended and (xv) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the aforementioned.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statements for the Distribution of UMG Shares and the SPARC Rights Offer that will be filed with the SEC in relation to the Proposed Transactions. . These filings identify and address other significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and PSTH assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. PSTH gives no assurance that PSTH will meet its expectations or that the proposed transactions will take place at all. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by PSTH or any other person that the events or circumstances described in this statement are material.