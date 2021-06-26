Meet the Short Seller Everyone’s Talking About





Nate Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, has made a name for himself in recent years targeting companies he considers overvalued and whose financial position is suspect. In other words: impending stock market explosions resembling the infamous German zeppelin that crashed in New Jersey in 1937.

CNN Business told Anderson why he’s trying to find stocks that will go down instead of going up, as well as criticism of himself and other short sellers who are profiting from falling stock prices.

“It’s harder to find things that are undervalued since the market has been inundated with money,” Anderson said. “It’s been a long time since we had a really lasting slowdown or correction.”

Anderson is best known for going after an electric truck company Nicolas Last year. More recently, Hindenburg targeted another EV startup Lordstown Engines as well as a fantastic sports company DraftKings These three companies, along with others that Hindenburg has focused on, have all vehemently denied most of Anderson’s claims. But Nikola has since admitted he is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Lordstown recently announced the abrupt resignation of its CEO and CFO. SPAC attack These three companies have something in common: They went public through mergers with Special Purpose Acquisition Blank Check, or PSPC companies. It’s become an increasingly popular way for companies to go public, instead of the more rigorous initial public offering process. Anderson is skeptical of PSPCs for this reason. “If you have strong finances and think your outlook is good, you usually go public the traditional way. PSPCs tend to be very speculative,” he said. “I have yet to see a PSPC that I think is good, but I try to keep an open mind. If I see a good PSPC deal, I would love it.” In search of scams Anderson is used to looking for financial problems. He work for market data firm FactSet as well as several hedge funds before setting up Hindenburg in 2018. He said he was often drawn to researching frauds, money laundering and Ponzi schemes. “I’ve always had this passion for digging and investigating,” Anderson said. “I am very focused on in-depth research.” Hindenburg has five full-time employees, including Anderson, who often spend up to three to six months researching a title before publishing a report on it. The company also occasionally calls on consultants to help it with more specialized files, particularly on Chinese equities. Because Hindenburg does not employ an army of workers, Anderson said the company decided to focus more on small and medium-sized businesses instead of trying to determine whether a large-cap tech action was worth it. sold short. No real reason to recommend bypassing FAANG or Tesla Hindenburg won’t add any value to the conversation by being another company to consider Tesla, for example. “Some companies are already covered so well. That includes Apple, Facebook, Google and Tesla. Can we find some hard-hitting new information? It’s less likely,” Anderson said. Hindenburg’s deep dive into small businesses leads him to create detailed reports explaining in great detail why he is recommending a short position on a specific stock. Anderson said the company tries to be as thorough as possible so that other investors and financial journalists can replicate Hindenburg’s findings. Criticism comes with the territory Yet that hasn’t stopped opponents from accusing Hindenburg of trying to bring stocks down with his research reports in order to make a profit. This is because Hindenburg often takes a short position in the stocks that he criticizes and is likely to make money if the stock goes down. Someone on Reddit’s WallStreetBets Board said in a post earlier this year that “Hindenburg Research is another short seller who spits nothing but slander.” Ideal IDEX There is also petitions on Change.org of corporate investors Hindenburg has published reports on those who want the SEC to investigate Hindenburg for fraud, including a report from backers of, an American financial technology company with a large company in China, which has more than 12,000 signatures. Anderson takes the criticism in stride. “Most people want stocks to go up and humanity is very tribal. You see it with politics and sports. And it’s in the markets with bulls and bears. People become enemies instead of just someone with a different opinion, ”he said. “Some investors will have a visceral reaction to negative coverage. I don’t agree with the critics, but I support the right to be critical,” he added. But Anderson is worried about the height of the market as a whole and the stocks Hindenburg is focusing on in particular have risen in recent times. There are too many investors who apparently believe that “this time is different” and that some stocks will never go down. This attitude never ends well, he says. “There’s that permabullishness that you see in fads,” Anderson said. “People can’t imagine we’re really bearish on the companies they love.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos