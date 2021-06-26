June jobs report will be crucial





CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to keep a clear mind in the coming days as Wall Street prepares to digest the June jobs report in a week’s time. The report will be crucial given the ongoing debate over rising consumer prices in the United States, he said. “Next week everything will be devoted to Friday’s non-farm payroll report. Whatever the real number, the inflation hawks are going to be on TV, they’re going to make a lot of noise about how the economy [overheating]”and the Fed needs to tighten up immediately,” said the host of “Mad Money.” “Don’t even bother to listen to them.” The comments come after major stock indexes rebounded this week from notable declines a week ago. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose in Friday’s session, hitting new records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to less than 1% of its own early May closing high. Cramer also flagged corporate earnings reports that he will be keeping his eye on over the coming week. The revenue and earnings per share projections are based on FactSet estimates: Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out Monday: Herman Miller results Herman Miller Publication of Q4 2021 results: after market close; conference call: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: 39 cents

Expected revenue: $ 583 million “I think Herman Miller looks like a pandemic piece as we’re really looking for post-pandemic pieces. Call me a little nervous,” Cramer said. Tuesday: AeroVironment results AeroVironment Publication of Q4 2021 results: after market close; conference call: 4:30 p.m.

Projected EPS: 81 cents

Expected revenue: $ 147 million “Unmanned aerial vehicles are pretty cool, but what interests me are unmanned ground vehicles,” Cramer said. “Right now we have a real shortage of truck drivers and, by the way, AeroVironment seems to have some answers.” Wednesday: Constellation Brands, General Mills, Bed Bath & Beyond, Micron results Constellation brands Publication of first quarter 2022 results: before market; conference call: 11:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 2.35

Expected revenue: $ 2 billion “I’m looking for a huge number with just Covid who will potentially hold them back because they make these beers in Mexico, and Mexico is behind us in ending the pandemic,” the host said. General Mills Publication of Q4 2021 results: before market; conference call: 9:00 a.m.

Projected EPS: 85 cents

Forecast revenue: $ 4.36 billion “Many analysts are concerned that it will be hit because of inflation,” Cramer said. “I’m actually looking for something else this morning. There’s a federal acreage report that could show a huge increase in corn, which could bring down the entire commodity complex.” Bed bath and beyond Publication of results for the 1st quarter of 2021: before market; conference call: 8:15 a.m.

Projected EPS: 8 cents

Forecast revenue: $ 1.87 billion “I think this company just might turn out to be a hell of a good retailer with some real product that could make this thing a brick and mortar survivor,” Cramer said. “Bed Bath & Beyond might be worth owning.” Micronic Technology Publication of third quarter 2021 results: after market close; conference call: 4:30 p.m.

Projected EPS: $ 1.71

Expected revenue: $ 7.2 billion “The last time they released their report, the action peaked as if the semiconductor cycle was over,” he said. “I think it’s ridiculous and Micron has more wiggle room, but the decline has been torture and I bet shareholders will tackle any increase.” Thursday: Walgreens Boots Alliance, McCormick Earnings Alliance of Walgreens boots Publication of Q4 2021 results: after market close; conference call: 4:30 p.m.

Projected EPS: $ 1.15

Forecast revenue: $ 33.49 billion “I doubt anyone can change this downward trajectory [in the stock], unless maybe, [CEO Roz] Brewer, ”Cramer said.“ I wish him the best, but Walgreens has been a real bowwow. “ McCormick Publication of second quarter 2021 results: 6:30 a.m. conference call: 8:00 a.m.

Projected EPS: 62 cents

Expected revenue: $ 1.46 billion “We are still cooking today, but with the reopening of restaurants everywhere, more and more people are coming out of huge pent-up demand,” he said. “McCormick faces some tough comparisons to last year.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos