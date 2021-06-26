Oil and other companies under unprecedented pressure to get the truth about climate change

Chevron, one of the world’s largest oil companies, received a major wake-up call on climate change from its shareholders on May 26.

At its annual meeting that day, 60.7% of shareholders voted for the company to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The vote was surprising for several reasons. One was its magnitude. Majority votes in favor of shareholder resolutions opposed by company management, like this one, are extremely rare in American companies.

The other was that he supported a policy strongly at odds with the company’s long-standing business model.

This was a request that a few years ago would have been very difficult to sell to most investors, says Andrew Logan, an oil and gas expert at Ceres, a Boston-based nonprofit that helps develop sustainable development strategies for industry.

But investors have demanded much more from corporate executives for more disclosures about how their businesses are contributing to climate change, and more about how climate change will affect their fate.

These demands are not only directed at fossil fuel producers. They are felt by manufacturers, retailers, bankers and almost every business exposed to global climate change.

Investors want to know how a company is preparing for a different world where there are more regulatory changes and more environmental changes, says Ann Lipton, a business law expert at Tulane University who has followed companies’ responses to these requests.

If there are places they are building that will be underwater in 10 years, how are they preparing for those risks? Lipton said. Or if planes can’t take off because it’s too hot, what impact does that have on your business model?

The pressure is not just coming from investors. In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission called for public comment on climate change disclosure. More … than 5,500 comments arrived, with most of them endorsing more disclosure in one form or another.

The SEC’s request signals the agency’s intention to issue some sort of rule requiring more disclosure, although the rule’s development is likely in a few years. The request however cited guidelines he published in 2010 advise companies vulnerable to severe weather or climate phenomena to disclose them in their annual and quarterly reports as risk factors.

The guidelines observed that reportable risks could include significant physical effects of climate change, such as effects on weather severity (e.g. floods or hurricanes), sea level, arability agricultural land and the availability and quality of water.

SEC concerns have largely evaporated under the Trump administration, hostile to any official recognition of climate change as well as new business regulations. But while the agency’s democratic control has returned, so has the recognition of climate change.

But it’s not just about politics. Consumers and employees are increasingly interested in how the companies from which they buy or work manage their effects on the environment.

Corporate governance expert Nell Minow points to signs that one might see at the seafood counter that the products on display were harvested sustainably. It’s the market that speaks, she told me. She points to a huge demographic shift, Millennials and Gen Z are much more sensitive to these issues than their parents were, as employees, consumers and investors.

This can contribute to the greatly increased interest in so-called ESG investments for the environment, social and governance. ESG mutual funds, which were designed to exclude tobacco and oil companies and other arguably bad players, were once a small corner of the investing world.

They are now offered by virtually all mutual funds and asset management companies. In particular, their returns, which were lagging behind funds investing in the broader market, are now competitive.

ESG is the fastest growing area of ​​investment products that I can remember seeing, says Minow. This shows that those responsible for marketing financial products are realizing that this is an idea whose time has come.

Responses from corporate executives and lobbyists to the SEC’s request for information fall into several categories, generally aimed at ensuring that any ultimate rule is relatively toothless. They oppose strict disclosure standards by warning against single regulation, on the grounds that each industry faces different challenges.

They say every business is different, so let’s take it really slow, says Lipton. They want a lot of flexibility so that each special snowflake in a business can adapt to its own particular needs and can choose what to disclose. They try to make sure that they have as much leeway as possible in terms of what they disclose.

Investors, on the other hand, want standardization so they can compare companies, Lipton says.

One of the reasons investors are so interested in more information from management is that existing standards for disclosing company information, based on generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP, are not. not useful for assessing new threats such as climate change.

GAAP is based on 19th century notions of value, says Minow. This is very good for telling us about equipment depreciation schedules or the current value of a revenue stream, but when it comes to risk factors, it is very bad how well you deal with issues. Black Lives Matter or MeToo. ESG is a way to assess investment risk that is not properly reflected in the documents currently available to investors.

Shareholder resolutions can be the best way to measure investor interest in ESG issues and they show that interest is on the rise.

To date, there have been 34 majority votes for ESG proposals, well surpassing last year’s record of 21, according to As You Sow, a non-profit organization dedicated to corporate governance. Last year only two votes exceeded 70% approval. This year the figure was 17.

Among environmental resolutions opposed by management, a proposal calling for more disclosure on plastic pollution garnered 81.2% support at DuPont, a demand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions reached 80.3 % at Phillips66, and a proposal asking for supply chain deforestation reports from Bloomin Brands (owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual restaurants) got 76.2%. That’s on top of the 60.7% vote at Chevron.

In two companies, management supported environmental proposals, a request for a report on the impact of deforestation from the food company Bunge, which received 98.8% support; and one for a report on greenhouse gas reduction targets at General Electric, which prevailed with a 98% vote.

What is uncertain is how other management will react to the warning signs represented by these resolutions. By law, votes are only advisory, which means management can ignore them if they dare.

It is not a wise choice, as Chevron discovered. Last year, a shareholder resolution ask the giant oil company to report on how its lobbying activities align with the goal of limiting average global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (the goal of the Paris climate accords) adopted with 53% of the votes.

The company responded in December with a 12 page report which vaguely cited lobbying by trade associations of which Chevron was a member, including the American Petroleum Institute and the American Chamber of Commerce, but with few figures or other quantitative information on its own activities.

It was an unsatisfactory response to a genuine expression of dissatisfaction on the part of investors, Logan says. You saw it at this year’s annual meeting, when a majority of investors endorsed a climate change proposal with a bit more bite. Clearly, the company’s shareholders remain unhappy with its focus on climate change.

Exxon Mobil investors took an even tougher stance at the company’s annual meeting, which was held on the same day as Chevrons. There, three candidates from activist hedge fund Engine No. 1, which seeks a more aggressive response to climate change from the company, won election to the company’s 12-member board. The votes of the shareholders on the directors are obligatory and not consultative like the resolutions.

The vote reflects a tidal wave of investor concerns over ESG issues, admitted Exxon Mobil manager Ursula Burns after the meeting. The company’s response to these questions has not been well done, she said.

Businesses inclined to ignore the pressures for more disclosure and action on climate change and other issues will not be able to do so for long. European regulators are already demanding more disclosures, the SEC is expected to follow, and investors’ patience will run out.

It’s a clock ticking, Minow said. Speaking of Exxon Mobil’s vote, she said: If shareholders don’t see progress and feel that new directors are not being appointed to key positions on board committees, there will be another annual meeting next year and they will will get the majority.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.