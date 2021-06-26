Tesla “recalls” vehicles in China for online software update





A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle made in China is seen ahead of the Guangzhou Auto Show in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS / Yilei Sun / File Photo

BEIJING, June 26 (Reuters) – Chinese regulators announced on Saturday that Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will “recall” nearly 300,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars manufactured and imported in China for an online software update related to assisted driving, owners not being obliged to return their vehicles. The State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website that the movement is linked to an assisted driving function in electric cars, which can currently be accidentally activated by drivers, causing sudden acceleration. The online remote software “recall” – a first for Tesla cars built in China – covers 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y cars made in China, and 35,665 imported Model 3 sedans. Tesla, which now makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,463 Chinese-made electric cars in May, according to industry data. Read more Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

