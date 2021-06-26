Resorts World expansion is already in planning, CEO says

Resort designers knew from the start that the Genting Group had enough space at its 88-acre site north of the Strip to complete the $ 4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas.

But it was still a little surprising that KT Lim, Genting’s chairman of the board, chose to share on Thursday that work was already underway to expand the operation.

He made the comments during his opening speech, thanking those who had helped open the doors. Lim addressed his remarks to Governor Steve Sisolak, who acknowledged them with approval.

It’s unclear what will happen on the vacant lots, but Resorts World President Scott Sibella has made no secret of the prospect of an expansion one day.

The vacant lot is just south of the Resorts World water complex. Guests gazing out over the infinity pool can’t miss the scar of dirt stretching out towards what was once identified as the site of the Alon Hotel-Casino and has since been purchased by Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Analysts said the most likely scenario is that rooms, possibly in a tower, would be added.

This has been Genting’s model in some of his other projects. At Resorts World Genting in Malaysia, for example, a project that started with 200 rooms now has 10,000 in seven hotels, with two theme parks, five shopping malls and Malaysia’s only legal casino.

“Lots of space to beautify the complex”

Brendan Bussmann, director of government affairs for Las Vegas-based Global Market Advisors, said Resorts World had set the stage for another expansion, not just for the 3,500-room resort.

“Resorts World still has a lot of room to improve the resort with an expansion already promised,” Bussmann said. “Although no timeline has been set, the site has been designed for a significant number of additional hotel, dining, entertainment and retail rooms in the space that has just opened. is that all the cards are on the table because they fit the rest of the site.

Bussmann said that while Resorts World owns properties around the world, he knows his Las Vegas footprint is helping them set the stage for future development around the world and being a leading game developer.

“The expansion talks are a natural next step, but it will be part of the new opportunities at the north end of the Strip with Wynn West and the potential next chapter of Fontainebleau,” he said.

Congratulations continued to flow to Resorts World and the night out it had on Thursday.

Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resorts Association, called Resorts World a “magnificent property and a magnificent addition to the Las Vegas Strip.”

“The opening is timely and will certainly attract many more visitors to Las Vegas to experience the latest iteration of a world-class luxury integrated resort,” said Valentine. “From the moment you walk in, you are in awe of the attention to detail, the exquisite atmosphere and the cutting edge artwork and technology incorporated throughout the spacious property.”

Valentine said the opening was a fitting celebration to showcase the first new resort on the Strip in a decade.

“You could feel the enthusiasm and energy of the Resorts World team members when the audience was greeted for the first time,” she said. “Every moment of last night was special – from ceremonial entertainment and dancing to five-star dining options and celebrity guests.”

“It’s great to see extra life added to the north end of the Strip, as there is now a buzz between Wynn and Resorts World,” Bussmann said. “With the opening of the first full property in a decade, it shows Vegas’ resilience to bounce back, innovate and move forward.”

He said that Resorts World has the benefit of bringing a new vibe to the Strip due to the evolution of technology and the ability to improve the guest experience.

“Part of that is through cashless gaming which provides the first real test on the Strip of how the consumer can adapt to deliver a smoother gaming experience than the cash system in which we currently operate,” said declared Bussmann.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at [email protected] or 702-477-3893. To pursue @RickVelotta on Twitter.