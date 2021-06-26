These actions could have a significant benefit through infrastructure spending

Text size





Wall Street has incorporated an infrastructure bill since the White House unveiled the US jobs plan in April. When an agreement was reached last week, the rally continued.

the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



climbed 1% on Thursday, and the



S&P 500 industrial sector



added about 0.8%, both topping the wider market, as President Joe Biden announced he had reached an agreement with a group of Republican and Democratic senators on an infrastructure package of about 600 billion dollars. And the industrial outperformance continued on Friday.

The package includes some $ 300 billion for roads, bridges and other major transportation projects. An additional $ 266 billion includes water infrastructure, broadband and electrical infrastructure. The spending is part of a larger set of approved spending that totals approximately $ 1.2 trillion over an eight-year period. The infrastructure bill still needs to be approved by Congress before Biden can sign it.

Other priorities Biden had outlined, such as more spending on childcare initiatives, will need to be pursued in a separate human infrastructure package, likely using the Senate budget reconciliation process, where Democrats are holding. a decisive vote. . The bipartisan deal would likely be tied to the reconciliation bill, as Biden said he wanted both on his desk at the same time.

Still, the deal on physical infrastructure spending is a victory for political comity, the economy, and potentially a range of stocks and market sectors. About $ 600 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, transit and broadband as well as a host of other areas would likely be considered a victory for the White House, the Wells economist said. Fargo Michael Pugliese in a note. Like in baseball, a win doesn’t always have to be a home run. Sometimes it pays to just get to the base.

One of the ways to play for more in the bipartisan deal is the focus on expanding broadband, says Josh Duitz, who heads the $ 185 million Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income fund (ticker: ASGI) . As of May 31, the holdings of its portfolios included



American Tower



(AMT). He added that



Rail



(FER.Spain), a global infrastructure company that builds roads and other projects, would also benefit from the package. It is another of his possessions. This is just another positive catalyst for infrastructure, Duitz said.

Stifel analysts, meanwhile, believe the deal generates significant benefits for machinery, building materials and rental companies.

Stifel said the beneficiaries of the infrastructure bill include these five companies:



Astec Industries



(ASTE), whose products include asphalt and concrete;



Martin Marietta Materials



(MLM), which manufactures building materials;



Construction partners



(ROAD), which builds roads;



United Rentals



(URI); and



Vulcan materials



(VMC), which manufactures building materials.

Separately on Friday, Jefferies upgraded Martin Marietta materials and Vulcan materials to buy on hold. It also raised the price targets to $ 424 and $ 207, respectively.

Stifel expects other companies to benefit as well. These include



caterpillar



(CAT),



Deere



(OF),



Manitowoc



(MTW),



Oshkosh



(OSK), and



Terex



(TEX) each of which sells machines in the infrastructure market.

