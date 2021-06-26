Real estate experts explain whether you should buy a house now or wait until next year

The real estate market has gone through a few furious months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the stamp duty holidays.

Home prices rose by 2,509 this month, pushing the average cost of a home to a new high of 336,073.

But there are early signs that the market is starting to slow down, experts say.

Rightmove, which compiles a monthly house price index, said the 0.8% increase in June was significantly lower than the 1.8% increase in May.

The jump was even larger in April, when a 2.1% increase was recorded.

Experts say record interest rates – some now below 1% – and the stamp duty holiday are behind the house price spikes.







(Image: Getty)



However, part of that demand has now been met, they say, with the phasing out of stamp duty starting next month.

Currently, buyers of homes in England and Northern Ireland valued between 125,000 and 500,000 do not pay stamp duty if it is their primary residence.

This payment holiday was supposed to end on March 31, but was extended until the end of June in the March 3 budget.

From July 1 to the end of September, purchases of houses worth less than 250,000 do not pay stamp duty.

Then, from October 1, the initial stamp duty threshold of 125,000 will apply again.

With more changes to come, we’ve asked some experts for their thoughts on whether you should buy now or wait until 2022.

Should we buy now or wait until 2022?

Of course, no one can predict how the real estate market will fluctuate over the next few months, or whether prices will continue to rise or fall.

It all depends on your personal situation – and experts say there are a few questions you should ask yourself before making that decision.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, told the Mirror that rising house prices will have different impacts for first-time buyers and those looking to remortgage.

Remortgage clients may find that they now have more equity in their home and that it would be better to change their offer.

But for first-time buyers, that means their deposit may not go that far, as a higher asking price means you’ll need a larger deposit. That means you might be better off holding on.







(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



You can also end up with negative equity if home prices fall, Ms. Springall warns, and you may be better off waiting to accumulate your savings.

She said: “If first-time buyers have a 5% down payment to get their foot on the real estate ladder, then they will find offers back in the market after a noticeable absence.

“However, whether now is the right time for them to commit needs to be carefully considered, as house prices could drop and leave borrowers with negative equity.

“Borrowers who have a limited deposit or equity capital may want to spend more time building up a bigger pot and wait a little longer before committing to a mortgage. “

Ms. Springall also notes that a higher deposit percentage usually means lower rates, as well as a decrease in your monthly mortgage payments.

The average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage at 90% loan-to-value ratio is 0.53% lower than 95% LTV.

Meanwhile, the average rate of a two-year fixed rate mortgage at 75% of the loan value is 0.38% lower than that of 80% LTV.

She said: “Obviously, expanding to just 5% more could result in substantial savings on mortgage payments by lowering the next tranche of loan-to-value.”

As for those tempted by mortgages below 1%, Springall calls for caution and says buyers should weigh the associated fees to determine if they are getting the best deal for them.

Typically, these types of rates are generally intended for borrowers who have decent equity in their home and an impeccable credit rating.

But ultimately, rMore than trying to time the market for the best price, buyers should just focus on their individual circumstances.

It depends Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, who says short-term drops – if house prices go down – aren’t the end of the world if you expect to live in the property for a long time.

If you have to make compromises that aren’t right for you, or find yourself in a bidding war that has driven the price up beyond what you’re willing to pay, you might want to wait.

She said: “Likewise, it can make sense if you haven’t saved enough down payment to make the mortgage affordable, or if you’re concerned about your immediate job prospects.

“But there can also be very good reasons to continue, especially if you live in a place that makes you or your family unhappy.”

If you’re a first-time buyer looking to move your property purchase forward this year, we’ve rounded up all the help available.