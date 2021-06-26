Experts examine the potential economic impact of Resorts World on Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Resorts World is now open for business! The big question is therefore: what economic impact will this have? Resorts World is the first new property on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade. Crowds of people gathered at the station on Thursday evening, as it opened to the public for the very first time. Experts say the excitement, coupled with new job opportunities, will leave a lasting mark on the Las Vegas economy – something we haven’t seen in a long time. David G. Schwartz, UNLV game historian “I think we’re going to see a big bump,” said UNLV game historian David G. Schwartz. Schwartz says Resorts World is set to take Las Vegas by storm – even more so than Aria and The Cosmopolitan, the last two major casino openings on the Las Vegas Strip in 2009 and 2010, respectively. “Aria, Cosmo opened up as we were in the worst part of the recession,” Schwartz said. “Now, [Resorts World] opens as we emerge from the pandemic. “ Schwartz says there’s a pent-up demand right now to check out something shiny and new. According to the Resorts World website, rooms for its first weekend after opening cost around $ 400 to $ 500. “The high room rates are a sign that people are going to spend a lot of money, which means they’re going to eat out, which means they’ll tip a lot,” Schwartz said. The result? A significant impact on the local economy which should last for some time. “People will continue to be interested, if they’ve never been there before,” said Stephen Miller, professor of economics at the Lee Business School at UNLV. “I am quite optimistic about the future of the economy.” Resorts World is also opening its doors with a focus on innovative technology with huge technological advancements, compared to ten years ago. Experts say it will affect the job market. “It brings a new level of talent here,” said Sonia Petkewich, CEO of Taurean Consulting Group. “It creates different jobs. This has a domino effect throughout the tourism industry. Sonia Petkewich CEO of Taurean Consulting Group Schwartz says this is one of the three things that shows the success of a new resort: “Does it create jobs, generate tax revenue and attract people? Said Schwartz. Experts add that with many renowned convention venues and residences, they expect Resorts World to be an economic success for Las Vegas.

