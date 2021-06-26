Space travel company sells $ 125,000 worth of flights for 2024 in two days





HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Forget take off into space, a Florida company wants you to float gently in the stratosphere. CDC issues food safety alert following salmonella outbreak

The Week, Florida’s Space Travel Company, Spatial perspectiveWe announced that tickets for their luxury balloon-powered space flight were on sale for $ 125,000. The flight is a six-hour journey where passengers will ascend 100,000 feet into the stratosphere in a capsule carried by a space balloon, collectively known as the Neptune spacecraft. The eight passengers will fly over space for two hours and enjoy the quintessential astronaut experience before gently descending and landing in a designated body of water. The announcement follows a successful unmanned test flight on June 18, which took place at the Kennedy Space Center. Cameron Co. DA calls for execution of 1999 murderers to be scheduled for October

The test flight lasted six hours and 39 minutes and carried a payload consisting of science experiments and art competition winners. Despite the high price tag, the company’s website now says more than 230 tickets for flights in 2024 have already been sold and hopeful travelers will now have to wait until 2025 if they buy now. If you can afford the luxury experience of a lifetime, all you have to do is leave your deposit of $ 1,000 for a single seat or $ 8,000 for the entire capsule. The company also incorporates scientific research into flights, as the ability to perform experiments at this altitude is not easily accessible. UPDATE: Starr Co. man shot dead while in bed, stray bullet not coming from Mexico

Until commercial flights begin in 2024, the company plans to continue allowing scientists to carry payloads on test flights, as they did earlier this month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos