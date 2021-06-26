Large caps lead to further decline in Malta Stock Exchange index

The MSE Equity Total Return index lost ground, closing down 1.6% at 8,036,058 points. Of 18 active stocks, two went north, while 14 others closed in the opposite direction. A total weekly turnover of 0.34 M € was generated on 102 transactions.

The most liquid share of the week was BMIT Technologies plc, with total sales of € 59,739. A total of 122,774 shares changed hands in 11 trades, dragging the price 2% into the red. The stock ended the week at € 0.49, after recovering from an intra-week low of € 0.48.

Meanwhile, its parent company, GO plc, fell 0.6% to € 3.36, with 16,053 shares traded in 12 trades. On Friday afternoon, the company also announced the policy of allocating 3.5% unsecured bonds with a total principal amount of € 60m.

Last Thursday, RS2 Software plc held its annual general meeting. The financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the report of the directors and auditors have been received and approved. The stock traded three times out of 8,500 shares. As a result, the stock lost 1%, ending the week at € 1.92.

Malta International Airport traded at € 6.35 all week, which translated into a price drop of 0.8%. A total of 13 transactions involving 8,722 shares were executed.

In the banking sector, FIMBank plc announced that the annual general meeting will be held on July 15, 2021. The audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as the directors’ report, the corporate governance statement and the report of the auditors, must be received and approved.

The stock was the only positive performance in the sector, as it registered a price movement of 6.7%. Two trades for 4,600 shares pushed the price to $ 0.32.

Bank of Valletta plc hit a low of € 0.88 during the week, but managed to regain lost ground, as it closed at € 0.895, which equates to a 1.7% decline on the week. This is the result of 15 transactions involving 42,232 shares.

Likewise, its peer HSBC Bank Malta plc¸ lost 1.9% and closed at € 0.79. A total of 22,005 shares changed hands in 12 trades.

Yesterday Lombard Bank Malta plc announced that it had capitalized € 147,261.75 in its retained earnings account with the aim of issuing 589,047 fully paid ordinary shares with a par value of € 0.25 per share. The share capital has now gone from 44,177,914 shares to 44,766,961 fully paid-up shares of € 0.25 each, or paid-up capital of € 11,191,740.25.

Last Thursday, PG plc announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on July 6, 2021, to consider and, if it deems appropriate, approve the distribution of an interim dividend for the year ended 30 April 2021. The share traded twice on 4000 shares, pushing the price 0.9% to € 2.26.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc held its 74th annual general meeting on Thursday, where the board of directors approved the income statement and statement of financial position for the year ended January 31, 2021 as well as the reports of directors and auditors.

Equity fell to € 8.25 last Thursday, translating into a 5.2% drop, but managed to recover by closing the week at € 8.70. Five transactions involving 2,185 shares were executed.

International Hotel Investments plc closed 4.4% lower as 24,400 shares changed hands in five trades. The action ended the week at 0.65 €.

Turning to the real estate sector, MIDI plc published last Wednesday the Financial Analysis Summary dated June 23, 2021. The objective of this update is to summarize the main financial data relating to the 50 million euro bond issued in 2016. MIDI’s revenue forecasts are positive, as it should generate a turnover of 8.9 M €, against 2.8 M € generated in 2020.

MIDI forecasts a pre-tax profit of € 0.5m, an improvement of more than € 2m compared to the loss generated in fiscal year 2020. The composition of equity and liabilities should not be significantly different from that of fiscal year 2020.

Malta Properties Company plc lost 1.8% as 17,824 shares changed ownership in four transactions. The capital closed at 0.54 €. Similarly, a single trade of 1,500 Trident Estates plc shares resulted in a negative change of 1.3%. Shares ended the week down € 0.02 to € 1.48.

Last Tuesday, Mapfre Middlesea plc announced that the board of directors was to meet on July 28, 2020 to review and approve the half-year accounts for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Three transactions involving 1,250 shares resulted in a negative variation of 4 , 5% in price. The action closed down € 0.10 to € 2.14.

Last Wednesday, Plaza Centers plc held its annual general meeting. The annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 including the financial statements and the reports of the directors and the auditors has been received and approved.

In addition, a net dividend of € 0.0157 per share, which represents a net amount of € 400,000, as recommended by the directors, was approved.

The stock traded three times on a spread of 5,800 shares. As a result, the price fell 5.6% to € 0.85.

A trade of 3,635 Harvest Technology plc shares did not change the closing share price of € 1.53 the previous week.

Medserv plc recorded a price decrease of 9.1%, closing at € 0.75. The stock traded twice for 4,500 shares. The company announced that the exchange of shares for shares has been completed. The transaction was completed after the fulfillment of all the conditions precedent to closing.

The MSE MGS Total Return index fell again by 0.68% to reach 1,108.08 points. Of 15 active broadcasts, two went north while 12 others closed in the opposite direction. The MGS 2029 (I) at 5.1% was at the top of the winning list, as it closed at € 143.00, equivalent to a movement of 0.7%. Conversely, the AMS 2029 (II) of 2.3% closed down 6.5% at € 115.91.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return index recorded a further decline of 0.28%, reaching 1,118.17 points. A total of 46 issues were active, of which 15 traded higher while 14 others closed in negative territory. The 4.85% Melite Finance plc Secured € 2028 posted the best performance as it closed 6.7% higher at € 80.00. In contrast, the 4% Eden Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 lost 3.8%, ending the week at € 100.01.

On the MTF Prospects market, 11 issues were active. The 5% HH Finance Plc Unsecured Euro Bonds 2023-2028 were the most liquid, generating a total weekly turnover of € 66,890.

