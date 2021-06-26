Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody drug shipments suspended due to variant issues

U.S. health officials have suspended the distribution of two Eli lilly & Co. COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments due to data showing they are not effective against viral variants that are becoming increasingly common across the country.

The Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday it was immediately suspending all distribution of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together, as well as etesevimab alone to be combined with existing supplies of bamlanivimab, in the United States until further notice. order.

Health administrators cited analyzes which found that the two antibody treatments together were not effective against two variants: the Gamma variant, first identified in Brazil, and the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

These variants represent more than 11% of COVID-19 cases, a growing share, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Distribution of antibody treatments has already been halted due to concerns about their effectiveness with the variants in at least nine states, including Rhode Island, Arizona, California, Florida, Washington and Massachusetts.

Lilly said the company is working with governments and regulators to ensure antibodies are available to the appropriate patients as the variants continue to evolve.

The move comes after Lilly in April asked U.S. health regulators to revoke authorization for the use of bamlanivimab alone due to its lack of activity against certain strains of the virus.

At the time, the drugmaker said it would focus on dispensing a drug cocktail containing bamlanivimab and etesevimab, citing studies that it would neutralize more variants when administered together. . The Food and Drug Administration granted the request.

Instead of the two treatments produced by Lilly, the FDA recommends healthcare providers use REGEN-COV from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., which has been approved for use since last November, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Sotrovimab from PLC, which was approved in May.

Both monoclonal antibody therapies have been approved for the same use as Lilly’s treatments, and U.S. health officials have found that these treatments are likely to work despite both variations.

The move reveals how the emerging variants could pose challenges for treatments and vaccines. The United States is rushing to vaccinate Americans as more variants, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, gain a foothold in the country.

The Delta strain, which was first identified in India, could become the dominant strain in the United States in the coming weeks, the researchers say.

Monoclonal antibodies are modified proteins that mimic the response of the immune system to fight viruses. Lilly’s first treatment, bamlanivimab, was the first to receive emergency use authorization in November for use in patients with early-stage Covid-19 who are not hospitalized but are at high risk . In February, the FDA cleared the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, administered together to patients at risk of getting severe Covid-19, including those with certain medical conditions or aged 65 and over. .

Meanwhile, Roche Holding AG announced on Friday that the FDA had cleared the company’s drug Actemra for the treatment of adults and children aged 2 and older hospitalized with Covid-19 and receiving corticosteroids and requiring oxygen or respiratory support.