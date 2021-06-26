Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change for OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (“Zinc8“or the”Company“) (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC PINK: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) announces that its OTC ordinary shares will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at market opening on June 28, 2021 .

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated

The Company made the symbol change of OTC Markets to align with its name change which took effect in 2020. The new trading symbol is similar to the trading symbol of what was until now its main one. trading exchange, the Canadian Stock Exchange. Due to the concentration of our commitments and potential customers in the United States, management believes that the American interest will continue to grow.

The Company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ZAIR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0E9.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a reliable and low cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for safe and reliable power.

To watch a short video describing Zinc8’s technology, please visit https://zinc8energy.com.

Learn more about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

the Zinc8 ESS is a modular energy storage system designed to provide power from 20 kW to 50 MW with a capacity of 8 hours of storage or more. With the benefit of zinc-air rechargeable battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-lasting applications for micro-grids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is only determined by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power-to-energy ratio of the lithium-ion battery.

Automatically generated image containing interior, book, shelf, room Description

Technology

the Zinc8 ESS is based on a unique patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles, similar in size to grains of sand. When the system provides energy, the zinc particles are combined with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system recharges, the zinc particles are regenerated and the oxygen is returned to the ambient air.

The story continues

Applications

The flexibility of Zinc8 ESS allows it to serve a wide range of applications. Typical examples include:

Smoothing of energy derived from renewable sources such as wind and solar

Commercial / industrial backup replacing diesel generators

Industrial scale and network, power on demand for peak peaking and emergency reserves

Grid-wide services such as reducing grid congestion, deferring transmission / distribution upgrades, energy trading and arbitrage, and increasing renewable energy penetration.

Architecture

the Zinc8 ESS is designed according to a modular architecture that allows a wide variety of system configurations to be created from a small number of common subsystems. Each subsystem implements a single piece of technology:

Zinc Regeneration Subsystem (ZRS) performs the recharge function

The fuel storage subsystem (FSS) performs the energy storage function

The power generation subsystem (PGS) performs the discharge function

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, that deal with activities, events, results, results or developments that Zinc8 Storage anticipates or expects to occur or will occur at the future (in whole or in part) should be regarded as forward-looking statements. .

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release indicate that there will be increased US interest in our business; that we can execute the development and commercialization of a reliable and low cost zinc air battery; that our mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits; and that we can help meet the need for safe and reliable energy. Zinc8 Energy Solutions believes that the important factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that such factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: are unable to raise funds as planned; that our technology is not working as expected or not working at all; that our technology is proving too expensive to implement on a large scale; that the interest of US investors may not increase; that customers do not adapt our products because they are too complex, expensive, or do not match their current products or plans; our competitors may offer better or cheaper solutions for battery storage; general economic, market and business conditions; increased costs and expenses; inability to retain qualified employees; our patents may not provide the protection expected and we may infringe the patents of others; completion of our planned private placement or are unable to raise all of the funds we seek to raise; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Zinc8 Energy Solution’s public disclosure documents, copies of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events. or otherwise, unless required. by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor any market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact:

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Ron MacDonald

Encourage capital markets

Kristian Schneck / Eric Negraeff

Phone. : 604.493.2004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653177/Zinc8-Energy-Solutions-Announces-Symbol-Change-For-OTC-Markets