Nasdaq’s 18th consecutive closing cross sets record for

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nasdaq (ticker: NDAQ) today announced that the Nasdaq Closing Cross had a record breaking day as it was used for the 18the year in a row to rebalance Nasdaq-listed stocks across the Russell US index family, which is part of the world’s leading provider of FTSE Russell indices, at their annual replenishment.

A record 2.37 billion shares representing $ 80,898,531,612 were executed in the Closing Cross in 1.97 seconds on securities listed on the Nasdaq. This compares to 1.57 billion shares worth $ 56.7 billion executed in 1.46 seconds on Nasdaq-listed securities during the 33sd annual replenishment in 2020.

The Nasdaq Closing Cross, today’s record, is a testament to our continued investments in our markets, ensuring they are the strongest and most resilient in the world, and continue to support the global economic recovery, said Tal Cohen , Executive Vice President and Head of North American Markets at Nasdaq. The Nasdaq markets play a key role in today’s record rebalancing by ensuring that the FTSE Russells US Indices continue to accurately reflect the ever-changing state of the stock markets.

This is a new record for the FTSE Russells US indices, said Arne Staal, CEO of FTSE Russell. Millions of investors trust these indices to provide the most comprehensive and accurate measure of the US stock market. Our long-standing work with the Nasdaq around the annual Russell Replenishment is central to maintaining the integrity and relevance of our core set of US benchmarks and the transparency of our markets.

The Closing Cross brings together the buying and selling interests of companies listed on the Nasdaq and executes all shares for each share at a single price, reflecting the actual supply and demand for those securities. All nationally listed securities are eligible for the Nasdaq Closing Cross.

All Russell US indices are subsets of the Russell 3000 Index, which represents approximately 98% of the US stock market. Russell US Indices allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific market segment (large cap / small cap) or investment style (growth / value / defensive / momentum). Today, approximately $ 9 trillion in assets are compared or invested in products based on the Russell US indices.

Russell Replenishment Day is one of the most anticipated and intense trading days in the U.S. stock market as asset managers look to reconfigure their portfolios to reflect the makeup of Russell’s newly reconstituted U.S. indices. The index rebuilding process was completed today and the composition of the newly reconstituted index will take effect when markets open on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Please visit our website for more information on the Nasdaq Closing Cross.

