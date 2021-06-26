21Shares launches the world’s first Solana ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange





Switzerland-based investment product provider 21Shares is launching the world’s first Solana exchange-traded product (ETP). The vehicle, traded under the ticker “ASOL”, will be put into service on Tuesday. 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, announced on Friday that ETP Solana would be listed on Switzerland’s main stock exchange, Swiss SIX. The Solana ecosystem is strongly supported by Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of the crypto derivatives exchange FTX and Alameda Research. SOL is currently the 14th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of nearly $ 8 billion, according to CoinGecko. Related: Solana-based Pyth Network Adds LMAX Institutional Crypto Exchange as Data Provider Solana Labs, the team that builds the Solana network, raised $ 314 million earlier this month in a token sale co-led by Andressen Horowitz and Polychain Capital. The 21Shares ETP will provide investors with exposure to the high-speed Solana blockchain and track the performance of its SOL token with each unit of the ETP backed by 0.667 SOL at launch with a base fee of 2.5% per annum. The Solana ETP structure is physically secured, segregated and replicates 1: 1 tracking of the crypto asset, 21Shares said. ETPs are going exotic European regulators have shown an increased willingness to list a wide range of cryptocurrency ETPs as the asset class gains popularity. Due to increased demand, 21Shares launched ETPs for native cryptocurrencies of the Stellar and Cardano blockchains in April. Related: The Solana Foundation leads a $ 3 million investment in the Blockchain PARSIQ data platform 21Shares said it has appointed Coinbase Custody as the lead custodian of SOL ETP. “These new FTEs deliver what customers have asked for,” 21Shares CEO Hany Rashwan said in a statement. “We plan to add two new crypto ETPs over the next few months as well as new listing and trading platforms.” The Solana ETP will also be available on the Multilateral Trading Platforms (MTF) in Stuttgart and Düsseldorf in Germany. Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos