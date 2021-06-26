5 heavily shorted stocks to avoid like the plague

When the curtain closes on 2021 in just over six months, there is no doubt that this year will be remembered for the rise of the retail investor. Even though retail investors have been investing their money in stocks for over a century, their collective efforts have moved markets like never before in 2021.

Without going too far into the weeds, they have used social media platforms like Reddit as a staging ground to rally the troops and seek action at a very high level of short-term interest. Retail investors then bought stocks and call options out of the money in order to effect a short squeeze – as pessimists head for the exit at the same time. Short cuts are quick happenings, but they can lead to dramatic increases in the price of a stock.

However, not all stocks that are heavily shorted should be bought by investors. In many cases, a large short position exists because the underlying business model or industry is flawed, or management fails on multiple levels. The following five heavily shorted stocks fit this bill, and they should all be avoided like the plague.

Producers of sundials

Canadian Marijuana Stock Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been a common target for short sellers for over a year. Even with its minuscule share price of $ 1, almost 268 million shares were held short as of May 28. But there’s a very good reason people are pessimistic: The Sundial management team has been a disaster.

From October 2020, management began raising capital to strengthen the company’s balance sheet. Although all debts have now been repaid, the share offerings have continued. In the space of seven months and a week, the number of outstanding shares of the company grew from 509 million to 1.86 billion. Existing shareholders have been buried by management’s ill-advised capital increases, and with 1.86 billion shares outstanding, the company has virtually no chance of producing significant earnings per share.

To make matters worse, Sundial Growers’ cannabis operations have gone up in smoke. Management made the decision to switch from wholesale marijuana to higher margin retail cannabis. Unfortunately, this change caused sales to plummet. While most North American pot stocks thrive, the sundial is stuck upside down.

Flashing charge

Electric vehicles (EVs) and EV ancillary players could be among the biggest winners over the next decade. But short sellers are quite convinced that Flashing charge (NASDAQ: BLNK), a supplier of EV accessories and charging networks, will not be one of them. More than a third of the company’s free float (its tradable shares) is currently held short.

Arguably the biggest red flag for Blink Charging is that the company is not looking to invest more than $ 230 million in cash and marketable securities in research and development (R&D), the essential growth engine of the industry. electric vehicles. Without R&D, there is absolutely nothing that separates Blink Charging from its competition.

Equally baffling is the fact that Blink’s sales are questionably low for a company with a market capitalization of $ 1.7 billion. In the first quarter, the company generated just $ 2.2 million in revenue, with product sales driving all of its year-over-year growth. The combination of revenue from billing services and network charges actually decreases from the first quarter of 2020 affected by the pandemic. Since Blink is still several years away from being relevant, it is easy to avoid a stock.

MicroStrategy

For some people, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor is a hero or revolutionary for his willingness to add Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on the balance sheet of his company. But I’m more inclined to side with short sellers who find his actions reckless.

It’s one thing for a business to use a percentage of its excess cash to buy Bitcoin in order to maintain its balance sheet. What Saylor has done is issue over $ 2 billion in debt – capital MicroStrategy does not have – to buy additional Bitcoin. According to the company, it owns 105,085 Bitcoin tokens at an average price of $ 26,080. Considering the fact that Bitcoin has suffered three separate declines of at least 80% over the past decade, this overall strategy could easily backfire.

To boot, Saylor has apparently ignored the company’s business intelligence segment, which is working on a six-year streak of declining sales. He effectively turned MicroStrategy into a leveraged shell company that relies entirely on an external factor (Bitcoin), rather than innovation. It sounds like a recipe for disaster.

Lordstown Engines

In case you didn’t get the memo the first time around, EVs are a very popular place for investors to park their money. But investors tend to overestimate how quickly new technologies will be adopted, and sometimes they forget that not all players in the industry will be successful. This may well be the case for the heavily short-sold electric truck company Lordstown Engines (NASDAQ: RIDE).

In the span of six days in June, Lordstown:

Building an electric vehicle business from scratch is expensive, time consuming, and not without speed bumps (just ask You’re here). With a new management team taking the wheel and the company’s cash flow situation perilous at best, it’s not even clear whether Lordstown will survive. While the EV industry has long-term winners, this business is easily preventable at this time.

AMC Entertainment

Finally, as if there was any doubt, a very short-sold movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) should be avoided like the plague. While Reddit traders would like to believe that manipulation is the reason for AMC’s high short-term interest, it actually has to do with AMC’s poor operating performance and the poor outlook for the industry. of the theater as a whole.

Over the past 19 years, sales of tickets to the film industry have declined fairly steadily. This is expected to continue with streaming services pushing traditional movie channels into exclusivity and some studios shortening the exclusivity time for movies in theaters. Even with a larger share of the theater market, AMC’s pie continues to shrink.

The biggest problem for AMC is that its stock’s performance does not match its underlying operating results. People might be going back to the theater, but AMC is still burning a lot of capital, and it’s a lot, a lot years away from making a profit. That’s a problem for a company with over $ 5.4 billion in debt outstanding – and the price of its 2027 bonds shows it.

AMC is driven by the hype and disinformation, and it’s unclear how long this irrationality will last. One thing is clear, is that pumping and dumping schemes like this always end badly.