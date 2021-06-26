5 Buffett shares to buy Hand Over Fist for the second half of 2021

When Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, Wall Street and retail investors tend to be very careful. This is because the track record of the Oracle of Omaha is virtually unmatched. Since he took the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) by the mid-1960s, Buffett’s business averaged an annual return of 20%. This equates to an overall gain of over 2,800,000% for its Class A shares.

While Buffett isn’t perfect, he and his investment team have a knack for identifying compelling value companies with clear competitive advantages. As we prepare to move into the second half of 2021, the following five Buffett stocks stand out as those that should be bought hand in hand.

Amazon

Even though Buffett’s investment lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, are the architects behind Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), it is arguably the Buffett share that should be bought the most aggressively before the second half of the year.

As most people probably know, Amazon is an ecommerce juggernaut. According to an April report from eMarketer, the company effectively controls $ 0.40 of every dollar spent online in the United States. It has also pivoted its online retail popularity by enrolling more than 200 million people in its Prime program worldwide. The fees Amazon collects from Prime help it reduce its price competition. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that Prime members tend to spend a lot more than non-Prime buyers over the course of the year.

But it is the company’s cloud infrastructure service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), that has truly become a star. Since the operating margins associated with cloud infrastructure are significantly higher than what Amazon earns from retail and advertising, the growth of AWS results in increased operating cash flow. If investors were to continue paying the midpoint of Amazon’s operating cash flow multiple over the past decade, it could reach $ 10,000 per share by 2025.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pharmaceutical stocks are slot machines, and none looks more attractive on a valuation basis than Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

One of the reasons to be excited about this drug developer is its potential for organic growth. Eliquis, which was co-developed with Pfizer, has become the world leader in oral anticoagulants, with sales expected to exceed $ 10 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, dozens of additional clinical trials are underway for the cancer immunotherapy Opdivo, which has generated $ 7 billion in sales dollars last year. This offers many opportunities to expand Opdivo’s label and increase its pricing power.

Another reason Bristol Myers Squibb is such an intriguing stock is its acquisition in November 2019 of cancer and immunology company Celgene. The purchase of Celgene introduced the successful multiple myeloma drug Revlimid. Revlimid has sustainably grown annual sales by a double-digit percentage for more than a decade, with label expansion, longer shelf life, and pricing power all playing a part. This key treatment, which topped $ 12 billion in sales last year, is protected from a full onslaught from generic competition until early 2026. That means Bristol Myers will roll in the dough for another five years. , at least.

MasterCard

Everyone seems to be looking for the smartest pandemic recovery game. Payment processor MasterCard (NYSE: MA) may just be the safest way to profit from steadily rising consumer and business spending.

Mastercard is by no means cheap stock – at 36 times Wall Street’s earnings consensus for the coming year – but it benefits from a simple numbers game. While economic contractions and recessions are inevitable, these periods of turbulence tend to be short-lived. By comparison, economic expansions often last for many years. Buying in Mastercard allows investors to take full advantage of these long periods of economic expansion and robust spending. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Mastercard holds the second largest share of the credit card network’s purchasing volume in the United States, the largest consumer market.

Investors can also rest easy knowing that Mastercard is sticking strictly to the facilitation of payments. Even though some of its peers also lend and are therefore able to generate interest income and fees during bull markets, Mastercard has avoided becoming a lender. This is something you will really appreciate during a recession. While most financial stocks will be required to set aside capital to cover credit or loan delinquencies, Mastercard will not be required to do so. This is one of the main reasons it rebounds from recessions faster than most financial stocks.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

If you have an appetite for straightening parts, developer of brand name and generic drugs Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) is the stock to buy for the second half of 2021. Like Amazon, it is a stock that was added to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio by Combs or Weschler and not by Buffett.

While it’s undeniable that Teva has its fair share of hurdles to overcome, the company’s turnaround-focused CEO Kare Schultz has been a blessing. Since taking the helm less than four years ago, Schultz has helped reduce net debt by more than $ 10 billion and has overseen the roughly $ 3 billion reduction in annual operating expenses. . There is still work to be done to improve Teva’s balance sheet, but the company is very clearly on a much stronger footing than it was in 2016-17.

Schultz also has the potential to play the role of peacemaker for a number of ongoing lawsuits targeting Teva’s role in the opioid crisis. If this litigation can be resolved with minimal down payment, Teva’s valuation could skyrocket. At just 4 times the company’s projected profits in 2021, Teva is about as cheap as a healthcare stock can get.

Bank of America

Finally, bank stocks Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has the appearance of a business that can be bought with confidence for the second half of 2021.

For much of the past decade, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at or near historic lows. This means less interest income for the banks. But the latest update from the country’s central bank suggests that interest rates could start climbing in 2023, a year earlier than expected. Bank of America is the most interest sensitive central bank. According to its first-quarter investor presentation, BofA would generate $ 8.3 billion in net interest income on a 100 basis point change in the yield curve. Translation: Bank of America profits are expected to skyrocket from 2023-2024.

At the same time, BofA has done remarkable work in controlling costs and improving operational efficiency. Investments in digitization have resulted in increased use of mobile apps and digital banking services, which allows the company to consolidate some of its branches. Even with stocks at their highest for 13 years, Bank of America still has a long way to go.