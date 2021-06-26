Breakthrough in CRISPR gene editing opens door to treatment of a wide range of diseases: Shots

toggle legend Patrick doherty

Patrick Doherty

Patrick Doherty has always been very active. He traveled the Himalayas and hiked trails in Spain.

But about a year and a half ago, he noticed pins and needles in his fingers and toes. His feet are cold. And then he started to get out of breath every time he walked his dog in the hills of County Donegal in Ireland where he lives.

“I noticed that on some of the bigger hills I was getting a little short of breath,” says Doherty, 65.

Doherty discovered he was suffering from a rare but devastating inherited condition known as transthyretin amyloidosis who had killed his father. A deformed protein was building up in his body, destroying important tissues, such as the nerves in his hands and feet and in his heart.

Doherty had seen others cripple and die a difficult death from amyloidosis.

“It’s a terrible prognosis,” Doherty says. “It’s a condition that deteriorates very quickly. It’s just appalling.”

So Doherty was elated when he found out that doctors were testing a new way to try to treat amyloidosis. The approach used a revolutionary gene-editing technique called CRISPR, which allows scientists to make very precise changes to DNA.

“I thought, fantastic. I jumped at the chance,” Doherty says.

On Saturday, researchers reported the first data indicating that the treatment worked, dropping levels of the destructive protein in Doherty’s body and in the bodies of five other patients treated with the approach.

“I feel fantastic,” Doherty says. “It’s just phenomenal.”

The breakthrough is hailed not only for patients with amyloidosis, but also as proof of concept that CRISPR could be used to treat many other much more common diseases. It’s a new way to use innovative technology.

“This is an important step for the patients,” says Jennifer Doudna from the University of California at Berkeley, which shared a Nobel Prize for its work helping the development of CRISPR.

“Although this is preliminary data, it shows us that we can overcome one of the biggest challenges in the clinical application of CRISPR so far, which is being able to deliver it systemically and ‘bring it to the right place,’ Doudna said.

CRISPR has already been shown to help patients with devastating blood disorders, sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia. And doctors are trying to use it to treat cancer and restore vision to people blinded by a rare genetic disease.

But these experiments involve removing cells from the body, modifying them in the lab, and injecting them back or injecting CRISPR directly into cells that need to be repaired.

The study Doherty volunteered for is the first in which doctors simply infuse the gene editor directly into patients and let it find its own path to the right gene in the right cells. In this case: Cells in the liver that produce the destructive protein.

“This is the first example where CRISPR-Cas9 is injected directly into the bloodstream, meaning a systemic delivery where we use it to reach tissue far from the injection site and use it very specifically to modify the disease. cause genes, ”says John Leonard, CEO of Intellia Therapeutics, which is sponsoring the study.

Doctors infused billions of microscopic structures known as nanoparticles carrying genetic instructions for the CRISPR gene editor into four patients in London and two in New Zealand. The nanoparticles were taken up by their liver, where they triggered armies of CRISPR gene editors. CRISPR editor looked at target gene in liver and sliced, deactivating the production of the destructive protein.

Within weeks, the levels of the disease-causing proteins dropped. The researchers reported to Annual Meeting of the Society of Peripheral Nerves and in a article published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

“It’s really exciting,” says Dr. Julien gillmore, who is leading the study at University College London, Royal Free Hospital.

“It has the potential to completely revolutionize the outcomes for these patients, who have lived with this disease in their families for many generations. It has decimated some of the families I have cared for. So it’s amazing,” said Gillmore.

Patients will need to be followed for longer, and more patients will need to be treated, to make sure the treatment is safe and to see how well it helps, Gillmore points out. But the approach could help people with non-hereditary amyloidosis, which is a much more common version of the disease, he says.

In addition, the promising results potentially open the door to the use of the same approach for the treatment of many other more common diseases for which the removal of cells from the body or the direct injection of CRISPR is not realistic, notably heart disease, muscular dystrophy and brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

“It really opens up a new era as we think about gene editing where we can start to think about accessing all kinds of different tissues in the body via systemic delivery,” Leonard said.

Other scientists who are not involved in the research agree.

“It’s a wonderful day for the future of gene editing as a medicine”,

I agree Fyodor Urnov, professor of genetics at the University of California at Berkeley. “As a species, we are watching this remarkable new show called: Our Gene Altered Future.”

Doherty says he started to feel better a few weeks after the treatment and continued to improve in the weeks that followed.

“I really feel better,” he told NPR. “I’m speaking to you from the second floor of our house. I walked up the stairs to get here. I would have been out of breath. I’m delighted.”