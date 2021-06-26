3 investments that could make you a millionaire

Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to build wealth over time. But it’s essential to make sure you’re investing wisely, as putting your money in the wrong places could lead to financial disaster.

Not all investments are created equal, and some are better options than others. These three types of investments can help you grow your savings and potentially make you a millionaire one day.

1. S&P 500 ETF

A S&P 500 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are a collection of stocks that track the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 includes stocks of 500 of the largest and strongest companies in the United States, and S&P 500 ETFs include the same stocks as the index itself.

S&P 500 ETFs are relatively safe investments because they are designed to follow the market as a whole. While the stock market will experience corrections and crashes, it has always recovered historically. This means that while the S&P 500 ETFs will have their ups and downs, they are very likely to generate positive returns over the long term.

It is also possible to make a lot of money with S&P 500 ETFs. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has achieved an average return of around 10% per annum. In other words, despite its short-term volatility, its long-term returns average around 10% per year.

If you were to invest, say, $ 400 per month while still getting an average annual return of 10%, you would have about $ 1.3 million after 35 years. Although it takes time to become a millionaire, the S&P 500 ETFs are hands-off investments. All you need to do is invest regularly, then sit back and watch your money grow.

2. Dividend fund

Dividend stocks are investments that pay you just for owning them. Every quarter or every year you will receive a small dividend for every share you own.

A dividend fund is a group of dividend-paying stocks combined into a single investment. By investing in a dividend fund, you don’t have to worry about buying individual stocks if you’re not interested. Dividend payments vary by stock, but you will typically earn a few dollars per share in dividends. While this may not seem like much, it can be more than you might think.

With most dividend funds, you have the option of reinvesting your dividends to buy more stocks. The more shares you own, the more dividends you will receive. Over time, you could potentially create a passive income stream generating thousands of dollars a year in dividend payments.

This passive income is also in addition to the returns you earn on the investments themselves. Suppose, for example, that your investments generate, on average, a modest 8% annual return. If you invested $ 500 per month, you would be a millionaire in about 35 years – and you would be earning passive income from your dividend payments.

3. Individual actions

If you like to research different companies and take a hands-on approach to investing, then individual stocks might be right for you. By investing in individual stocks, you can create a fully personalized portfolio designed to meet your needs.

While investing in individual stocks requires more research than investing in S&P 500 ETFs or dividend funds, you have a better chance of beating the market and achieving above-average returns.

If you choose to invest in individual stocks, try to buy stocks in at least 10 to 15 different sectors. This will help you diversify your portfolio and limit your risk. Also, do your research when choosing stocks, as the wrong investments could wreak havoc on your finances.

Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, but it can also set you on your way to becoming a millionaire. By choosing your investments wisely and investing consistently, you can earn more than you think.