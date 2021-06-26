Kryptoins Bitcoin ETF three years waiting

In this series of articles, BeinCrypto explores the state of various cryptocurrency ETFs in the United States. This particular article will focus on the Kryptoin bitcoin ETF, which was first introduced in 2019.

Kryptoins bitcoin ETF has been in the news since 2019 and could be approved alongside the success of the cryptocurrency markets in 2021.

Institutional involvement in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has intensified in recent years. The turning point of this change was the introduction of the world’s first bitcoin derivatives by Cboe and CME in late 2017.

Between then and now, several other well-known names in finance have also joined the cryptocurrency movement. These include the Intercontinental Exchange, the company that operates the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Several crypto-oriented hedge funds have also emerged in recent times. The most notable being the gray scale investments. A recent forecast estimated that hedge funds would increase their exposure to cryptocurrency to 7% over the next five years.

However, the average individual is not likely to approach a hedge fund or similar high profile investment offerings.

Instead, they’re much more likely to invest in a retail or consumer-focused product, the same way index funds work in the world of traditional finance.

To this end, a handful of North American companies have attempted to launch their own exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of bitcoin or ethereums instead of a stock index.

Explore bitcoin Kryptoins ETF

The Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF is a financial product sponsored and launched by Kryptoin Investment Advisors LLC, a Delaware-based company.

The company is headed by Jason Toussaint, who was once the CEO of World Gold Trust Services. More specifically, the company is the sponsor of the world’s largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD).

Toussaint has also held ETF and investment positions at Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Asset Management in the past.

If approved, the Kryptoins ETF would be listed on the CBOE BZX exchange, according to the S-1 firm’s filing with the SEC on April 9.

Notably, previous requests indicated that the company was initially seeking to be listed on the NYSE instead.

According to a document released by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the ETF will trade under the ticker symbol KBTC.

Additionally, the company has stated that Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins, will act as the custodian of any BTC acquired for the ETF. The Bank of Mellon New York, on the other hand, will serve as the transfer agent for Kryptoins.

April 23, the SEC has recognized that he had received the application for Kryptoins ETF and stated that he would start the review process.

At this point, the commission had 45 days to approve, deny or extend the time limit for considering the request. So, in total, the agency cannot take more than 240 days to make a decision.

How does Kryptoin intend to manage the ETF?

Since the cryptocurrency market is traded 24/7 and on many exchanges around the world, fund operators need to agree on a specific rate that is acceptable to their investors.

In its S-1 filing with the SEC, Kryptoin revealed that it was cleared to use the CME’s Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) to measure the price of bitcoin.

Using the CME BTC benchmark rate means that Kryptoins ETF will update its prices once per day. This instead of following the cryptocurrency market in real time.

The metric takes into account several factors, including the prevailing trading price at major cryptocurrency exchanges during the previous time frame.

Specifically, a volume-weighted median trade price is calculated on Bitstamp, Coinbase Pro, itBit, Kraken, and Gemini to determine the actual price of bitcoin.

As a result of this diversification, CME’s Bitcoin price considers billions of dollars in transaction volume rather than just the spot price on any cryptocurrency exchange.

That said, a daily bitcoin price snapshot is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, it protects retail investors from sudden changes in bitcoin prices. This resolves the common complaint of volatility.

On the other hand, however, it also prevents investors from buying or selling at opportune times. Nonetheless, given the passive nature of most ETF investors, it is likely that Kryptoins market research has revealed that this approach is the best compromise.

Will the SEC approve the bitcoin Kryptoins ETF?

As of June 2021, the SEC is is currently evaluating three separate ETF applications. Namely those of VanEck, WisdomTree and Kryptoin.

A total of nine filings are filed with the SEC, including a growing appetite for regulated financial products in the United States.

While Kryptoin first submitted its bitcoin ETF application in October 2019, it failed to convince the SEC at the time.

It was also consistent with all other apps. Management said operators have not sufficiently proven that they can tackle fraud and market manipulation in the cryptocurrency market.

It remains to be seen whether the SEC will approve Kryptoins ETF. However, many believe that the fund will be approved along with others to ensure that a company does not have a head start.

In fact, that’s exactly what happened with Grayscale Investments. The aforementioned hedge fund that started accepting clients in 2019.

Grayscale, Kryptoin and the SEC

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) negotiates regularly at a significantly higher price than the underlying asset, bitcoin.

While the difference is often around the 5-10% mark, it has exceeded 30% occasionally too. Indeed, Grayscale dominated the regulated financial offerings market and had a limited number of competitors.

Today the GBTC grayscale premium is much lower. This indicates that the market has finally caught up with demand.

But, the same will eventually happen in the ETF space. Especially now with the growing interest of several companies.

As for Kryptoin in particular, it is notably one of the few ETFs that have listed all service providers in its request to the SEC.

However, the SEC has not turned down any ETFs for lack of credibility in the past. Instead, he alleges that the general lack of transparency in the crypto markets is a bigger problem.

However, a lot has changed since the SEC string of Bitcoin ETF releases in 2019 and 2020.

SEC member Hester Peirce said approval was long overdue. In an interview earlier in 2021, Peirce said,

It is high time we approved a Bitcoin exchange traded product. We now have a lot more information than we did. I hope that because we have a new president and one who is interested in this space, we will have the opportunity to take a fresh look.

The future of the Kryptoins bitcoin ETF

On June 9, 2021, the SEC issued a notice stating that it would need more time to review the Kryptoins ETF. This is a strategy the agency has used on several occasions, with the WisdomTrees ETF being delayed the same month.

Nevertheless, the decision to approve or deny these requests will be made by the end of this year. So far, the SEC has invited the public to comment on ETF nominations. Kryptoins ETF received two of these comments.

One person submitted a long rebuttal against the growing demand for cryptocurrency ETFs. They ended up, There is something more liquid than bitcoin, and that is the dollar. You can never pay tax with Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the other comment speaks favorably of bitcoin ETFs. He stressed that the general public deserves an inexpensive and risk-free method of adoption. After all, large corporations and hedge funds can already hold cryptocurrencies without restrictions.

With so much controversy in the public eye, the SEC’s decision will be a historic and historic moment in bitcoin history.