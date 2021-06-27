When will business travel recover? Sooner than you think

More than 2.1 million people boarded scheduled flights in the United States on Sunday, a 160% improvement from where we were at the start of the year. Pleasure travel is mostly back as California and New York reopen their economies and the European Union (EU) officially adds the United States to itslist of countries approved for entry.

It is therefore fitting that the US ETF Global Jets UCITS (JETS) is launched last week on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), giving UK and EU investors access to the global airline industry. I am delighted to say that this is the second time this year that US Global Investors has extended its product line to international markets, the first being in April when our airlines ETFs debuted on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

The offer is made thanks to our partnership with HANetf, the leading independent full-service provider in Europe for UCITS, or Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities. UCITS can be registered in Europe and offered to investors across the EU. Once approved, they become exempt from regulation in different countries.

I am confident that the UCITS ETF will meet the demand of foreign investors for a product that seeks to keep pace with the global economic reopening.

Cautiously optimistic about business travel

In terms of reopening, the two big obstacles remain Canada (more on this later) and business travel. The difference between the two is that, anyway, we were seeing constant improvement with the latter at the national level.

A survey this month among members of the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) showed thatdomestic business travel is on the way to recovery.Forty percent of those polled said business travel to the country where their business is based has already picked up, while a third said their business has either decided on a start date or is working at a time. dated. Only 18% said their business is waiting to see what happens.

International business travel is another story. Only 12% of those polled said business travel outside the country where their company is based has picked up, a sign that we still have a long way to go.



Click to enlarge

The reluctance of some companies to resume business travel, even if particularly on the national side, is not in line with the results of another survey, which show that a large majority of workers are more than ready to resume the road and resume their flight.

According to SAP ConcursGlobal Business Travel Report 2021,published last week, 96% of global business travelers said they were ready to start traveling again in the next 12 months. And for good reason: 80% said they feared that the inability to travel would hurt them not only professionally but also personally.



Click to enlarge

As many of you know, there is nothing better than meeting clients and colleagues in person and attending live business meetings and events (PME). Zoom fatigue is real,for women more than for men.Google companies at WeWork are working onintroduction of accessible holographic technologyto use in the office, but right now it’s expensive, and I suspect the scary factor will lead to strong resistance.

Ohio State University: low risk in meetings and events

Additionally, a growing body of research continues to show that meeting people in person and attending live events is low risk if common sense precautions are taken. A new article from a team of health scientists at Ohio State University shows that a return to SMEs is inherently possible in today’s environment. The team studied a number of PMEs that took place during the pandemic and found that, as long as safety precautions were followed, theyended up not being so-called super-broadcaster events.

By setting standards to balance public health measures with face-to-face meetings, SMEs can help a return to social interactions and networking, the researchers write, adding: As more of the population is fully immunized , these risks are further reduced.

A good case study is the recent Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. An estimated 12,000 people from all over the world attended. Some participantswould have tested positive for the virus,but the conference did not become the big-ticket event that many people feared it would become.

Will Canada finally open its borders?

Again, California and New York, the number one and number three states by GDP, lifted almost all restrictions last week as the share of residents who received at least one dose of the vaccine surpassed 70%.

This is hugely positive, as both states were among the first and hardest hit by the virus.

Now is the time for the Canada-U.S. Border to reopen to non-essential travel. The border is the longest in the world at 5,525 miles, and for every month it remains closed, the U.S. economyloses $ 1.5 billion in potential travel exports,according to the US Travel Association. This is enough to support several thousand American jobs.

The current restrictions, which have been in place since March 2020, were originally scheduled to expire today, but have been extended by at least another month, almost guaranteeing another summer lost for travel and tourism.

This decision does not conform to science. Supposedly, Canada has surpassed Israel dramatically in terms of the proportion of people who received at least one dose. If things are going so well, why has the border not been reopened?



Click to enlarge

It is in this context that the Canadian Parliament continues to debate the controversial Bill C-10, which many fear will give the government the power to regulate the content that Canadians post on social media.

Originally published by American funds, 06/21/21