Investing in companies listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange offers the opportunity to add to your portfolio some of the best and brightest companies in the world. Many of the 2,500 companies listed on the NASDAQ Composite are trendy, tech-centric companies with immense upside potential. However, any time you put your hard earned capital at risk, you better be selective.

While many of the high-tech growth stocks included in the NASDAQ went through a rough patch earlier this year, the index’s recent outperformance has investors looking for the strongest names to roll with for the long haul. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 3 NASDAQ stocks to buy now so you can take advantage of this current trend.

Let’s take a closer look at these 3 names below.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD)

Chinese stocks have been in disgrace for some time now amid growing regulatory oversight in their home country and negative sentiment, but there’s a good chance investors are undervaluing companies like JD. com right now. We know that the Chinese economy is coming back strong this year as the country achieved record annual growth in the first quarter, which bodes well for high growth e-commerce companies like JD. It is a company with a massive e-commerce market and a strong logistics network that is poised to take advantage of China’s consumption and retail expansion in 2021 and beyond.

It’s also worth mentioning that JD is now China’s largest supermarket, which means the company can easily convert grocery shoppers into buyers of many other items in its online marketplace. JD has good earnings momentum heading into 2021, as the company recently reported first quarter revenue of $ 31 billion, up 39% year-over-year. While the stock is still down for the year, it has exited a short-term downtrend and could be a very smart buy right now.

Interactive Platoon (NASDAQ: PTON)

There are a lot of negative stories surrounding Interactive Platoon for now, but that shouldn’t stop you from considering adding stocks of this innovative NASDAQ stock. It’s a company that has built the world’s largest interactive fitness platform, with a loyal community of over 5.4 million members. The company’s product portfolio includes Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread and Connected Fitness subscriptions which have been a big hit with those stranded at home during the pandemic. Even though people are now returning to gyms, investors should still be drawn to the Peloton brand and its accelerated market penetration. There’s also a good chance the home fitness boom is here to stay, as consumer preferences have likely changed dramatically over the past year or so.

The company is experiencing strong revenue growth, as it reported third-quarter revenue of $ 1.2 billion, up 141% year-on-year. The company’s connected fitness subscriptions also grew 135% in the third quarter, which is great to see as that means more recurring revenue going forward. Peloton faces short-term risks as its Tread + treadmills have presented safety concerns that will likely lead to legal action. However, this is likely to be a short-term issue that shouldn’t have a huge impact on the company’s long-term growth prospects. Finally, the fact that Peloton recently announced the introduction of a corporate wellness program could be a huge growth driver for the company given the popularity of its interactive fitness content.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

If you’re looking for the best large-cap tech stocks to own for the long haul, it’s hard to find a better option than Alphabet. The tech titan has seen its advertising business recover much faster than many analysts expected in 2021 and could be set to join the $ 2 trillion market capitalization club in the very near future. . We know how successful Alphabet’s Google search engine is and how it consistently attracts advertisers and digital marketers from all over the world, but investors also need to focus on the alphabet growth in Google Cloud activity. Google Cloud provides enterprise-ready cloud services and allows developers to build, test, and deploy applications on its infrastructure, which is invaluable for businesses looking to upgrade their operations.

While some investors might be put off by recent antitrust complaints against the company, the fact that Alphabet has ignored countless negative headlines this year and continues to hit new all-time highs confirms how solid the stock is. . Alphabet reported exceptional first quarter results, which saw the company post 166% EPS growth and total revenue of $ 55.3 billion, up 34% year-on-year. It will be interesting to see what the stock does ahead of the July second quarter report, and this is definitely one of the highest quality NASDAQ stocks to buy right now.

